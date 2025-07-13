Plan for more caravans in ‘pressurised’ Llŷn beauty spot prompts countryside protection objections

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

A proposal to increase the number of touring caravans in a Llŷn Peninsula beauty spot has prompted objections by Welsh countryside protection campaigners.

They say a “substantial number” of caravans already exist in the Sarn Bach/Bwlch Tocyn area – “pressurising” local services. The applicants say the caravan site helps provide jobs and supports the local economy.

The Berth Ddu caravan park at Bwlch Tocyn, Llanengan, wants to increase the number of caravan plots from seven to 15. The proposal asks to extend an existing caravan site into an adjacent agricultural field, construct a new toilet and shower block, and carry out landscaping and associated works. However, it is recommended for rejection, when it comes before Cyngor Gwynedd’s planning committee, on Monday, July 14.

‘Positive contribution’

The application has been made by John Evans, Evans Caravan & Camping Ltd, through agent Gwyn Pritchard, Ty Newydd Cyf. The site is in the Llŷn Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and the Llŷn and Enlli Landscape of Outstanding Historic Interest.

The applicants claim the proposal could provide “a positive contribution”. They say it will help “to maintain and support the existing leisure industry and support local industries and suppliers”. They also say it could provide “additional employment for local people, ” and help “support and sustain” local shops, pubs and cafes”.

However, the Caernarfonshire Branch of YDCW/CPRW, the Welsh Countryside Charity, objected due to it being in an open space within the AONB. It cites a “substantial number of caravans within 500mm” and say the site is “not well screened” and on a narrow road.

Pressure

The council’s AONB Unit also felt there were a “substantial number of touring caravans around Sarn Bach / Bwlch Tocyn, putting pressure on the local environment and services”. It had also noted the site operated via a caravan club licence for just five units. A planning document said: “As there is no planning history for the caravan site, it appears historically this has been operating as a site with an exemption certificate.

“Operating as a site of this type will allow up to five touring units, therefore it is believed that the two additional units (total of seven units) are unauthorised and no evidence has been submitted to prove otherwise.”

It described an investigation into the site’s planning history stating: “It does not appear that any planning permission exists for the caravans.

“During the site inspection we found that a ‘Caravan and Motorhome Club’ a certified location sign was on display, however, having made enquiries with the exempt Club, confirmation was received on January 1, 2025, the site is no longer a member of the Club due to a change in ownership.

“In reality, this is not an application to extend an existing site; instead, it is an application for a new touring caravan site (15 caravans).”

“Subsequent contact was made with the Caravan and Motorhome Club to check whether there had been any changes to the situation and confirmation was received on June 9, 2025, that there had been no changes since January and that the site no longer had an exemption certificate”.

License conditions

Public Protection had also noted should this application be successful that “Following any planning application granted in relation to a caravan or tent site under the 1960 & 1936 Acts, it would be necessary for the applicant to apply to amend the site licence and submit a detailed 1:500 scale plan of the site to the Licensing Service.”

It also noted the proposed location of the caravans “does not meet licence conditions, as it creates a risk of fire spreading”.

The scheme was considered “contrary” to a policy asking that any touring caravan site development be located in a “non-intrusive location, well concealed by landscape features, and not causing harm to the visual quality of the landscape within the AONB”.

Planners did say elements of the proposal were “acceptable”. Amended plans were received by the council on June 6.

The application is set to be debated by the planning committee, on Monday (July 14).

