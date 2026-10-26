Plan for shipping container storage site near busy M4 junction refused

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to place 61 shipping containers at the site of a former police control centre near a busy M4 junction have been refused.

It was intended to use the former police outpost, near Junction 23A of the motorway and at the entrance to Magor, as a commercial self-storage site serving members of the public,

But Magor with Undy Town Council and six members of the public, as well as a county councillor, objected.

Monmouthshire County Council planning officers refused the proposal due to its visual impact, a lack of information to assess its impact on highway safety and as there was no economic reason to allow an exception to the presumption against development in the countryside.

The Wilcrick roundabout site at the junction of Newport Road, the B4245, which connects to the A4810 and Junction 23A the Magor Interchange, was last used as a roadside base for Gwent Police.

Applicants, Hazell, of Pencoed near Bridgend, asked for permission to place the containers on the 0.8 acre plot and for it to be used for self-storage open to the public. No jobs would have been created from the development.

The town council said it was concerned at the impact on highway safety and said: “At peak times this roundabout presents issues where vehicles are unable to egress or enter the roundabout due to sheer volume of traffic.

“When there is disruption of traffic on the M4 due to bridge closures and other factors this western gateway to Magor and Undy becomes heavily congested with hours of traffic delays.”

The local council also highlighted the access from the Wilcrick roundabout would be from a single track private road and told the planning department: “The proposal to have 61 shipping containers on this site opens up likelihood of increased traffic and risk for further traffic disruption, where the access road and in all likelihood the roundabout itself, could be backed up with vehicles seeking to access the site.

“This would add further issues to traffic management at this junction and the access links to the Magor Interchange.”

Frances Taylor, the independent county councillor for Magor West, also highlighted traffic concerns and said the containers would be at odds with efforts to make the area more attractive: “This proposal would detract from the wider placemaking mission and ambition and is inconsistent with the sense of place we are trying to create.”

Planning officer Kate Young said the site is outside of the development boundary and though it is previously developed it is within the countryside.

Lighting

Concerns over the likelihood of lighting, including into the night, being in use at the site and its impact on surrounding wildlife was also raised by objectors and the planning department.

Ms Young’s report, which refused the application, stated the application failed to meet any of the exceptions that would have allowed development such as assisting “green” or low carbon technology or knowledge intensive technology enterprises or broadband infrastructure.

Her report stated: “This will not provide high-quality skilled employment and will not contribute to the growth of a key economic sector.”

An application to create a level ground surface at the site was approved by planners in July 2024.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.