Plan to build firelighter warehouse yards from homes deferred

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

Residents living a few feet from the site of a proposed firelighter storage warehouse have expressed relief that the planning application has been deferred.

People living on Wern Road in Rhosesmor live just 50m from Tiger Tim – a manufacturing site for the worlds’ largest producer of firelighters and barbecue lighters.

But on Wednesday Flintshire County Council’s Planning Committee agreed to defer the plans for further reports into fire safety and the impact on a historic monument nearby.

Officers told committee members they intended to seek further details from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service regarding fire safety, emergency vehicle access, firefighting water supply and wider risks to nearby properties associated with the proposed increase in on-site storage.

The deferral is also expected to allow consultation with Cadw regarding the potential impact of the proposed development on the setting of the nearby Scheduled Monument at Moel y Gaer, an Iron Age hillfort of national importance.

If approved the plans would have seen a three-storey warehouse able to hold almost 1,000 pallets of firelighters built on the site.

Following a site visit by members of the planning committee however, it was agreed to defer the decision to a later date.

Matthew Parry-Davies, Flintshire Council’s Service Manager for Planning, Environment, and. Economy told the committee: “Following the site visit on Monday, a couple of issues came to light.

“The grounds for deferral are to enable a consultation with Cadw regarding the proximity of the development to the scheduled ancient monument, to enable further consultation with North Wales Fire and Rescue Service in relation to fire safety matters including emergency access and firefighting provision and to enable officers and the applicant to review and verify additional plans that have been submitted by the ward members at the site visit on Monday.”

The decision to put the plans on hold was praised by local members and residents.

“This is a welcome and sensible pause,” said Cllr Fran Lister, who represents Brynford and Halkyn. “Residents have consistently said they are not against Tiger Tim investing in the site or modernising its operation. The concern has always been whether this particular proposal is the right scale, in the right form, for this village setting.

“The site visit made very clear why residents are so concerned. This is not an isolated industrial estate – it sits directly alongside homes, pensioners’ bungalows and narrow residential roads.

“Questions about fire safety, access, water supply, ecology, contamination and the historic setting of Moel y Gaer need proper answers before any decision is made.

“The community has put forward constructive suggestions about what may be more acceptable. We hope this pause will be an opportunity for the applicant to work with residents and ward members to find a better compromise.

“A redesigned proposal, properly informed by residents’ concerns and supported by clear evidence from Cadw and North Wales Fire and Rescue, would be a far better way forward than trying to push through the current plans.”

‘Deeply worried’

Wern Road resident Bethan Lewis-Roberts said: “We are still deeply worried about what would happen to our homes if a serious fire broke out. The current plans are too big, too close and too risky for this location.”

Cllr Simon Jones, who also represents Brynford and Halkyn, added: “Residents want a proposal that is safe, proportionate and appropriate. I would welcome the opportunity to work with Tiger Tim during the deferral period.”

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