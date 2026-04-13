Plan to close university’s mosque meets strong resistance

Martin Shipton

Campaigners say that controversial plans by Swansea University to close down its mosque will damage the mental wellbeing of staff and students and make it more difficult to recruit students from Muslim-majority countries.

The university wants to replace the mosque with a “multi-faith centre”, but members of the university’s Muslim community have launched a petition aimed at halting the plan.

The petition, on change.org, states: “The proposed closure of Swansea University’s dedicated mosque directly affects Muslim students, staff, and members of the wider community who rely on the facility for daily prayer, spiritual support, and cultural connection.

“The mosque is a highly valued and frequently used space, with Friday prayers regularly attracting 130–180 attendees and consistent daily use throughout the week.

Its closure would disproportionately impact female Muslim students who depend on the privacy, safety, and dignity that the current mosque provides – facilities that the proposed multifaith space does not adequately offer.

“The mosque also plays a crucial role in supporting student mental health and academic success, providing a sense of calm and belonging during particularly stressful times such as exam periods and Ramadan.

“Should the dedicated mosque be replaced by a general multifaith facility, Swansea University risks marginalising the needs of its Muslim student population and damaging its ability to recruit students from Muslim-majority countries such as those in the Middle East and Southeast Asia. The mosque stands as a visible commitment to inclusivity, and removing it may give rise to perceptions that Muslim students are being deprioritised.

“This could lead to reputational harm at both a national and international level. Conversely, maintaining and investing in the mosque represents a strategic opportunity to enhance the University’s global reputation as a truly inclusive and culturally sensitive institution.

“Now is the critical moment to act before final decisions are taken without adequate consultation with those most affected. The Muslim student community is ready to work collaboratively, offering constructive alternatives including external funding options and redevelopment proposals that would relieve financial pressure on the University.

“There is still time to demonstrate leadership in inclusion and prevent unnecessary conflict or escalation. Taking decisive, inclusive action now will protect a facility that has served the University for over 25 years and ensure that Swansea remains a welcoming and supportive environment for all students.”

‘Immense value’

Dr Minshad Ansari, an expert in agriculture biologicals whose company Bionema is based at Swansea University’s Institute of Life Science, has written a letter to Vice Chancellor Professor Pauk Boyle, in which he states: “As a member of staff at Swansea University for the past 20 years, I can personally attest to the immense value and significance of this facility—not only to myself, but to hundreds of Muslim students, staff, and members of the wider community who rely on it as a central place of worship, support, and cultural connection.

“The mosque has long stood as a symbol of Swansea University’s commitment to diversity, inclusion, and religious freedom. For international students in particular, it is more than just a prayer space—it is a lifeline, offering comfort, familiarity, and a strong sense of belonging in what is often a new and challenging environment.

“The proposed closure of this essential facility risks the following negative consequences: Mental Health and Wellbeing: The loss of a dedicated prayer space could severely impact the emotional and spiritual wellbeing of Muslim students and staff, potentially increasing isolation and reducing the overall university experience. “

A Swansea University spokesperson said: “Swansea University recognises the concerns raised in the online petition and values the contribution of all faith communities to university life.

“Our proposals reflect a transition to a more inclusive multi-faith and contemplative model, which is aligned with practice across the higher education sector and is designed to provide equitable and sustainable support for students and staff of all faiths and none.

“We have engaged with faith communities and the Students’ Union throughout and will continue to do so, to ensure that our service meets the needs of all students and staff. The University remains committed to supporting faith practice through appropriate spaces, coordination, and links with local communities.”

Around 2,700 people have signed the petition so far, which can be accessed via this link.