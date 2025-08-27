Planned strikes by refuse collectors in Wrexham called off

Planned strikes by refuse collectors have been called off after a dispute over shift patterns was resolved.

Members of Unite in Wrexham were due to walk out on Saturday and every Saturday until mid-November.

The union said the action was called off following successful negotiations with Wrexham County Borough Council.

Street scene team

More than 100 members of Unite working for the street scene team – which included refuse workers as well as those working on parks, gardens and highways – were set to walk out over planned changes to working patterns.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This strike would have been highly disruptive but thanks to the hard work of Unite representatives’ in negotiations, this has been called off and our members have retained the conditions they were previously used to.”

