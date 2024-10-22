Planners reject affordable homes due to impact on Welsh speaking community

Dale Spridgeon Local Democracy Reporter

A plan to build 18 homes in a rural village has again been rejected amid row over its impact on the language of the “significantly” Welsh speaking community.

Cyngor Gwynedd’s planning committee had twice refused the proposed mix of affordable housing on grazing land near Cae Capel, Botwnnog.

The full application to develop the 0.66ha site was submitted by R Williams of Cae Capel Cyf through agent Jamie Bradshaw, of Owen Devenport Ltd.

Strong objection

The village’s community council had strongly objected on behalf of the local residents.

It felt there was “no demand” for the homes and argued that the houses should be “limited to Welsh speakers only”.

The planners had gone against officer’s recommendations in September, in a vote narrowly refusing the development based on the Welsh language impact and lack of need.

A five week “cooling off period” had been implemented so issues could be reconsidered at a meeting on Monday (October 21).

But again, the scheme was rejected – despite the senior planning officer warning that it could go to an appeal resulting in costs to the already cash strapped council.

Planning head Gareth Jones had cited a similar case at Gwalchmai, on Anglesey which had seen an affordable homes plan sparks fears over its effect on the Welsh language.

“They use the same planning policy as us – although their costs were mainly related to need and over development – the appeal resulted in over £16,000 costs,” he said.

“If this application is refused, it will be a matter for the inspector to decide if the evidence presented is strong enough, in relation to the Welsh language policy.

“But we feel there is solid evidence the plan meets policy.” There has been no evidence submitted to show the plan would have a “substantial impact on the Welsh language,” he added.

“Over development”

Local member Cllr Gareth Williams, told the meeting there were only 70 houses in Botwnnog: “Allowing another 18 increases the housing by 25 percent in the village – is that not considered an over development?

“What is the point of having a planning meeting – discussing or voting on applications – when the head of planning stands up ahead of the vote and tells you how to vote? We have a duty as a council and as Welsh people to protect and promote the language.”

Cllr Gruff Williams, noted census statistics, saying there were 84.7% Welsh speakers in Botwnnog, compared to Rhiw 69 %, Abersoch, 60% and Llanbedrog, 67 %.

He proposed refusal, saying the development was “contrary” to Welsh language policy” and could “create damaging and significant impact and harm to the Welsh language”.

Cllr Louise Hughes said “isn’t it blindingly obvious” that the development would impact the language: “As a council, are we talking the talk, or walking the walk”.

But Mr Jones pointed out “the (planning) inspector had stated that the land use planning system could not predict or control the personal characteristics of the residents of new homes” – including their ability to speak Welsh.

The development was assessed as “appropriate” and provided a mix of housing considered “important” to help retain individuals. Located in a designated development area, it could also help address a “housing crisis” within Gwynedd.

Dispute

Cllr Gareth Williams had disputed there was any need for the homes in Botwnnog. But the planning officer had stated it was not necessary for the applicants to prove need.

The council’s strategic housing unit showed there were 2374 people on the county’s housing register, 882 people registered with Tai Teg for intermediate properties, 34 families on the social housing register, 14 on the Tai Teg register in the Botwnnog community council area alone.

Cllr Gareth Jones had felt building more houses would “not benefit the language and culture” adding “it is our duty to safeguard and protect it among the villages where it is spoken most.”

Cllr Edgar Wyn Owen argued in favour of the homes: “The houses are 100 per cent affordable. The land has been designated for the construction of houses, people from the area can get a house if approved. That’s the idea behind this, so people can stay in their area. You are the ones who sold the holiday homes,” he said.

“Houses are expensive in Pen Llŷn and you want to throw this out of the window? I’m not going to apologise for affordable housing or places for our young people to live. It does matter that you will be throwing away money that would otherwise go to the elderly or children.”

But Cllr Huw Rowlands felt there was “a real risk” of impacting the community and Welsh language. “There is nothing to say whether Welsh language speakers will live there, it will impact the language in the community…But I am not going to deny, there is a risk for costs here.”

