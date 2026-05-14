Planners to consider pioneering school set to shape future of school design in Wales

Dale Spridgeon – Local democracy reporter

The development of a new state-of-the-art school – one of three to be used as case studies in the creation of future school buildings in Wales – is set to be considered.

Cyngor Gwynedd’s planning committee will discuss an application which involves the demolition of the existing school buildings and a community centre at the Ysgol Gynradd site in the village of Bontnewydd.

The scheme would see the outdated 1970s school replaced with a newly constructed school and a new community centre on the same site.

The plan, which will come before the planning committee on Monday, May 18, is recommended for approval with conditions.

Plans described how the school “is now suffering from a building fabric at the end of its design life, unable to provide a suitable teaching environment within the context of current design standards expected of schools within the 21st Century”.

They added: “A modern aesthetic has been developed to give a new identity to Ysgol Bontnewydd and the Canolfan whilst also being sympathetic to its natural context and history within the village.”

The latest plans have come after Ysgol Bontnewydd, in collaboration with Cyngor Gwynedd, were successful in securing Welsh Government funding through the ‘Sustainable Schools Challenge’.

The initiative, set out by the Welsh Government “seeks to push the boundaries of school procurement in Wales, championing Carbon Net Zero and innovation within the education sector”.

In total, three schools have been commissioned, one each in South, Mid and North Wales, with a view of using the three sites as case studies in the future procurement of school buildings, the plans say.

The proposal also includes external landscaping, development of an access road and parking, installation of ancillary structures including free-standing canopies, bicycle shelters, refuse area and sprinkler tanks and external play equipment.

The work will see development of a new two-storey Welsh-medium primary school for 210 learners, as well as the community centre.

There will also be provision for the Cylch Meithrin, learners with Additional Learning Needs, together with a community hall with full changing areas.

Planning details say the building will be two storey, designed with “sustainable principles to reduce the demand for energy”.

The site is in a southern location of the village in an area that is mainly residential, and within the development boundary of Bontnewydd.

Following a public consultation, a notice was posted on the site and nearby residents were notified. Planning reports noted that three items of correspondence had been received.

Comments had included people being “very supportive of the development” whilst others noted investment in the local community was “welcomed”.

It also noted that some were “very keen to see the project moving forward for the benefit of the village children,” whilst some concerns raised had included the location of a large sprinkler tank and noise of its operation, as well as school access point issues.