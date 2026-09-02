Planning appeal could revive rejected 315-home development

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

A developer is fighting to overturn the rejection of a 315-home development despite already submitting scaled-back plans for the same site.

Castle Green Homes has appealed to Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW) over Flintshire County Council’s refusal of its original proposals for land off Holywell Road and Green Lane in Ewloe.

The original scheme, which included 126 affordable homes to be managed by Clwyd Alyn, was rejected by the council’s Planning Committee in December.

Castle Green has since submitted a revised application for 276 homes, including 110 affordable properties, which is still awaiting a decision.

But rather than abandoning its original proposals, the developer has also lodged an appeal against their refusal – potentially leaving it with permission for both schemes if both are successful.

It is an approach that Castle Green has successfully taken with regard to another controversial development in Flintshire.

Earlier this year it secured permission after a successful planning appeal for a revised plan at Quarry Farm in Oakenholt. The original plans were branded a ‘ghetto’ by councillors due to their housing density but PEDW granted permission on appeal – giving Castle Green the freedom to choose whether to develop according to it’s original plan or the newer one with fewer properties.

In the appeal documents for the Ewloe development it cites that application as supporting evidence.

According to urban design experts FCPR the density concerns of Flintshire’s planning committee are unfounded.

“It is considered an acceptable density in both net and gross terms that will fit into the local settlement whilst providing areas of usable public open space,” it said in its evidence to the appeal.

“The site is of a compatible plot ratio density to the surrounding settlement, due to both the significant amount of open space provided and the average smaller house size.”

In relation to the grouping together of affordable housing the consultants said: “Affordable housing has been grouped across the site, with a large cluster in the south east corner.

“This is an area identified as having capacity to accommodate slightly higher density development due to its enclosed nature. This grouping will also allow for ease of management.

“Further small groups of affordable units are provided across the site. These are designed to be tenure blind both in terms of materials, design and layout. The overall layout is tenure blind and will create a mixed and balanced community.”

Investigations are ongoing with a decision expected in early October.

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