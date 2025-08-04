Planning appeal set to extend life of ‘prison watchtower’ built overlooking family home

Richard Evans – Local democracy reporter

A Rhos-on-Sea dad has told of his family’s distress after a planning appeal is set to extend the life of a “prison watchtower” built overlooking his property.

In June the owner of a Conwy Airbnb was ordered by the council to tear down the structure built in the property’s garden.

The tower was built at the site of the holiday let on Tan y Bryn Road, Rhos on Sea, without planning permission in January 2024.

Neighbours claimed the structure was intrusive and blighted their lives, following JAM Domestic Properties Ltd submitting several retrospective planning applications to retain the “garden room”.

All were refused, and in June Conwy threatened enforcement action.

But the Airbnb owner has now appealed to the Welsh Government’s Planning Inspectorate.

Suffering

Neighbour Nick Whitmore, 35, complained, arguing the appeal was drawing out his family’s suffering.

“We’re obviously incredibly angry about this. What is there to appeal exactly?” he said.

“First retrospective planning application was refused by Conwy in June 2024.

“The second one was withdrawn by the directors in March or April 2025. What exactly are they appealing? How many goes do they think they’ll get?

“All of this while our three young children – and all of our neighbours – have to continue to put up with the blight of the hideous prison watchtower and the on-going distress caused.

“Now some 19 or 20 months since the unlawful structure was first erected, it remains without any kind of permission granted, yet it’s still in situ?”

‘Dire’

He added: “Our on-going suffering – and that of our children and neighbours – has been exacerbated significantly by Conwy’s terrible planning and enforcement department, which is dire.

“Had they taken enforcement action when they should have, back in 2024, instead of offering limitless discretion to the directors of JAM Domestic Properties Ltd, our nightmare would likely have been over by now.”

A spokeswoman for Conwy Planning Service said: “We served an Enforcement Notice in May 2025 requiring the demolition of the unauthorised building.

“An appeal has since been made to the Planning Inspectorate, which means the notice is on hold pending a decision.”

Appeal

A spokeswoman for Welsh Government said: “PEDW is in receipt of an appeal against the issue of an enforcement notice alleging the construction, without planning permission, of a single storey building at 89 Tan Y Bryn Road, Rhos on Sea, Conwy.

“The appeal is being processed and an Inspector will be appointed to the case in due course.”

JAM Domestic Properties Ltd was contacted for comment.

