Planning application for new hospital could be submitted in weeks

Plans for a new hospital, first proposed over 10 years ago, are finally moving closer to realisation.

A council meeting last week was told that a planning application for the new Alexandra Hospital in Rhyl could be submitted to Denbighshire Council as early as next month.

But councillors remained sceptical of a new timeline for the project.

Originally costing around £100m, the proposed hospital has been awaiting the green light from Welsh Government for well over a decade.

Councillors were briefed on the latest plans for the Royal Alexandra Hospital project at a partnerships scrutiny committee meeting at the council’s Ruthin County Hall HQ.

Business case

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board are now proposing a much smaller building on site than the one originally proposed before the pandemic, having presented a business case to Welsh Government.

Introducing the report, cabinet member for health and social care Cllr Ellen Heaton said: “It’s an update that you receive every year, and let’s not shy away from the fact that this is a very long-awaited project, and I know I will be preaching to the converted when I say just how important this is for residents, not just in Rhyl but (for) the surrounding areas.

“While this is a Betsi Cadwaladr-led project, as a council we are a key stakeholder in this, and we have been incredibly supportive and worked very closely with health (the NHS) since the progress of this development, but particularly over the last 18 months, you will remember from the last update the full business case had become completely unviable in the climate, so a significant amount of work has gone into re-scoping the project.”

She added: “As a council, this is a huge priority, and we are very supportive of this project.”

Integrated community director for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board Gareth Evans said: “We are working with a planning consultant at the moment.

“We will be starting the process of planning as soon as we’ve got designs, which will be over the next few weeks, and we will seek to get that concluded by the time we are submitting to Welsh Government later this year.”

Funding

Despite the health board producing a plan and timescales, the total cost of the project and the source of any funds to pay for the new building remain a mystery.

Instead the project will now rely on the Welsh Government pledging money as well as “partnership funds”, councillors at the meeting heard.

Cllr Brian Jones asked if the council or NHS had had any direct conversations with Welsh Government about funding.

The council’s corporate director Nicola Stubbins said that the NHS would engage with Welsh Government, but a decision was yet to be made.

Ms Stubbins, though, said there would be an element of partnership funding too. But summing up councillors’ fears, Cllr Bobby Feeley said the progress report from the NHS showed more a “lack of progress given the time it has all gone on”.

She said: “First of all, can I just say I want this to happen in Rhyl for the people of Rhyl and the district around, and I desperately hope it will this time, even though it is 15 years on since the Royal Alex closed.

“I really hope and pray. I just feel still worried by whether or not this progress will happen as much as I hope and pray that it will.”

Minor injuries unit

According to plans outlined, the new building will house a minor injuries unit, taking demand away from Ysbyty Glan Clwyd; around 14 community beds; a relocated and expanded radiology service; and a relocated and expanded Community Dental service.

The council chamber heard there would be “a third-sector hub” supporting patients, as well as support services such as catering, facilities, reception, and staff rest areas.

It is hoped a café will also form part of the plans.

Car parking will be provided “offsite” during the construction stage and beyond.

The council were supplied with a list of dates from the health board, with a planning application due to be submitted between March and August this year.

The plans are then scheduled to go before the NHS’ board in May before being submitted to Welsh Government – with building work pencilled in to start as early as “quarter one 2026” – which begins April 1, 2026.

The plans say the current building will also be repaired, with refurbishment to include electrical and plumbing work.

The recommendation was that the committee were informed about the scope of the work and the proposed timescales and the available funding.

Chairwoman Cllr Joan Butterfield said there was a lot of fragility in the report that needed to be firmed up, especially the funding.

Cllr Brian Jones proposed that the NHS returned to the chamber in September to give an update on progress in relation to the timescales, and this was agreed.

Cllr Jones said: “I will make sure I bake a humble pie, and I will be delighted to eat it if you come with positive news in September.”

The committee backed the report. Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Brian Jones said: “It is clear from the meeting that Betsi Cadwaladr and Denbighshire have not got the full costings.

“They haven’t got full funding for this project, and so that gives me great concerns that this project will go forward to the timeline they put on the table. I can’t see it happening unfortunately.”

