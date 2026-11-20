Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

A planning application has been submitted for two new indoor padel courts following the venue’s public launch last month.

Sam Scale and Archie Smithies, of Pembrokeshire Padel Ltd, have applied to Pembrokeshire County Council for retrospective permission to use part of the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society’s Camrose Building for the courts.

Work began on the facility in September, with the venue set to open daily from 6am to 11pm. Players will not need a membership and will be able to book courts through the Playtomic app or website.

At its launch in October, Pembrokeshire Padel said the response from the community had been “really positive”, adding that the team could not wait to open.

A planning statement submitted in support of the application explains that the building was previously used mainly for agricultural storage, although it has also hosted a Sunday market. Part of the premises is currently occupied by a paintball and Laser Quest business.

The applicants say the surrounding area already includes a range of commercial, retail, educational and leisure uses, including Pembrokeshire College, a carpet warehouse, a veterinary practice, a café and West Wales Karting.

The statement highlights the rapid growth of padel, describing it as one of the fastest-growing sports in Europe and the UK. Citing figures from the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), it says more than 400,000 adults and juniors played the sport in the UK in the 12 months to December 2024 – more than three times the number recorded in the previous year.

It also points to a shortage of facilities in Pembrokeshire, particularly around Haverfordwest, arguing that the courts would provide a year-round leisure option for residents and visitors while supporting the sport’s growing popularity.

The application follows approval in June for what was believed to be Pembrokeshire’s first padel courts, through the conversion of an agricultural building at Kiln Park Farm in Narberth.

Although the Withybush site is covered by countryside planning policies, the applicants argue that reusing an existing building for a leisure business is consistent with policies supporting the conversion of buildings and developments that bring economic benefits.

The application will be considered by Pembrokeshire County Council planners at a later date.