Planning application lodged for St David’s Hall works

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

Planning applications have been made to replace the roof of Cardiff’s St David’s Hall, which has been closed for more than a year.

The popular city centre classical music venue had to close in September 2023 after Cardiff Council announced that it contained a type of lightweight concrete prone to sudden failures as it ages called reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

Academy Music Group (AMG), which operates music venues across the UK, has signed an agreement for a lease to run St David’s Hall.

The re-opening of the venue has been put back a number of times over the years and currently it is expected to re-open in autumn or winter 2026.

Cardiff Council’s leader, Cllr Huw Thomas, said “good progress” was being made to bring the scheme forward to the planning stage.

Speaking at a council cabinet meeting on Thursday, February 27, he added that the goal to have St David’s Hall re-opened and ready to host events again in time for Cardiff Singer of the World 2027 contest remains on track.

Listed building consent

Two listed building consent planning applications have been made to the council in relation to works on the roof.

A third planning application requests permission to remove the existing lead coverings on the mansard roof of the building and to replace it with a “traditional batten-roll zinc panel system”.

At a full council meeting on January 30 the leader of the Liberal Democrats group at Cardiff Council, Cllr Rodney Berman, questioned the council on why there had been delays to the project.

While directing his question at Cardiff Council’s cabinet member for culture, sports and parks, Cllr Jennifer Burke, Cllr Berman also said the economy and culture scrutiny committee was still waiting for an update on remediation work.

Cllr Burke said at the time that council officers were working closely with AMG on the work programme for the building and that she was “beyond frustrated” with the situation.

Frustrations

She added: “I share your frustrations, and I don’t think I am betraying any confidences when I tell you that I have been very clear and firm with both the leader and the chief executive to relay my frustrations in their conversations to AMG.

“I am sure that planning applications are expected imminently and that… part of the issue has been that costs have gone up because of the extent of the RAAC.

“That has now been signed off internally with the AMG board. They have been cautious in terms of the details that they shared.

“As soon as I can share something I absolutely will and I have been clear with officers, the leader, and chief exec that I am beyond frustrated with the current situation.”

