Planning application submitted for four bedroom HMO in Rhondda

Anthony Lewis – Local democracy reporter

A planning application has been submitted for a four-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO) in Treherbert town centre.

The plans for a change of use of a property in Station Terrace have been lodged with Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) Council.

A design and access statement says the site is within a two-minute walk of Treherbert railway station and a four-minute walk of bus stops on Bute Street, as well as being close to shops and other facilities.

Affordable

It said the property is an old family house constructed in around the 1890s and it has been on the open market but has not sold as a family property.

The design and access statement said it would provide “much-needed affordable housing” and the rear amenity space would be kept and used by all residents.

It said there would be no change in the appearance of the front or rear of the premises and all ground-floor rooms would be shared between residents.

Due to the urban location, there is no off-street car parking and storage would be provided for four bicycles in the rear yard, the statement said.

It also said there is public car parking just to the rear of the property.

Approval

The application also includes plans for bat and bird boxes to be installed.

The statement said the applicant will apply for statutory HMO licensing following any approval of the planning application and neighbours have not been consulted due to the “minor” nature of the application.

No building work such as an extension to property or new external paving is proposed as part of this change of use application, it said.

