Planning application withdrawn for overseas nursing and care staff accommodation

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

A planning application to convert a property into accommodation for overseas nursing and care staff in a rural village has been withdrawn.

Meryl Welsby applied for planning permission to convert Muriau Clyd, Cae Haidd to Pentrefoelas, into a house of multiple occupation (HMO).

The property has been occupied by four members of nursing and care staff who work at the nearby Cartref Bryn yr Eglwys home, which is currently licensed under C3 use.

Licensed

C3 use allows for the occupancy of a single person or family, but despite the property already being a house of multiple occupation, it previously didn’t need to be licensed as an HMO, due to having four or less occupants. The plans were to provide accommodation for six full-time overseas staff.

But the planning application has now been withdrawn.

A Conwy County Council spokeswoman commented: “Application number 0/52724 has been withdrawn by the applicant.”