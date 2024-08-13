Planning approval for 123 new zero-carbon ready homes in west Wales

A local housebuilder has received planning permission from a council to construct 123 new zero-carbon ready homes in west Wales.

Persimmon West Wales, alongside its sister company Charles Church, will build the quality new homes on land it acquired with outline planning permission for 250 properties, adjacent to its Parc Y Fron site north-west of the old St David’s Hospital off Ffordd Pendre, Carmarthen where it secured full planning permission for another 93 homes last year.

Together, both estates form a strategic site for the local authority in the area. A further reserved matters application will be brought forward in the future for the remaining balance of homes.

The site’s northern parcel, which has received this most recent approval from Carmarthen County Council, will be home to the 123 properties, 30 of which will be brought to market by Charles Church.

This will be a no-gas site with the current strategy being to utilise air source heat pumps and solar panels across the scheme.

As part of the house builder’s contribution to the local community, 15 of these homes will be designated for local community need.

By the end of the second phase, the developer will have contributed over £2.3 million to community investment through the s106 agreement, which includes funding for a primary school and contributions towards local road infrastructure.

The plans also include an equipped area of play for local families who move into the homes to enjoy, with a swing, see-saw, spinner, springer, and multi-play unit with slide included.

Commenting, Persimmon Homes West Wales’ Managing Director, Stuart Phillips, said: “We are delighted to announce that we have received planning permission for the construction of 123 new homes in the west of Carmarthen, marking an exciting milestone for Persimmon and Charles Church.

“This development is part of our wider vision for the site, representing an opportunity to deliver high-quality housing solutions for local people. The first phase will launch next year, featuring high-end executive properties through our Charles Church brand, providing a balanced offering in the local area.

“As part of our commitment to the local area, we are also pleased to confirm 15 of the properties will be designated for local community need. This strategic site will also provide investment of over £2.7 million in the local area.

“We look forward to delivering on our plans and opening up the dream of home ownership for more local people.”

New 2,3 and 4-bed homes at Persimmon’s Parc Y Fron development in Carmarthen are now available to buy with prices starting from £270,000.

The housebuilder also donates £48,000 to good causes across Wales every year as part of its Community Champions scheme, with Carmarthen Family Centres and Wales Air Ambulance amongst recent local recipients.

