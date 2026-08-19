Planning approval granted for next phase of major housing development

Nation.Cymru staff

Planning permission has been granted for another 51 homes as part of a major development that could eventually see up to 1,250 properties built on the outskirts of Cardiff.

Charles Church has secured consent for the second phase of its Glan y Coed development at Creigiau, next to The Parish scheme being developed by sister company Persimmon Homes.

Construction of the latest phase is expected to begin shortly and will comprise 51 properties.

The plans also include measures intended to protect wildlife including dormice, reptiles, bats and birds.

An attenuation basin will form part of the site’s drainage system while also providing habitat for amphibians and invertebrates.

The approval will allow work to continue on the development’s main spine road, where bus stops are planned, as well as a segregated cycleway and a shared pedestrian and cycle route through public open space.

Glan y Coed and The Parish form part of a wider development by Charles Church and Persimmon that is expected to provide up to 1,250 homes.

Plans for the wider site also include a primary school, shops, offices and sports pitches.

A local centre is planned with commercial units and a public square which could be used for outdoor dining, markets and other activities.

Persimmon is separately progressing a planning application for the fifth phase of The Parish.

Proposals for that phase include an equipped children’s play area, restoration of the former Cadoxton Line railway bridge and creation of a viewing point.

Homes currently being marketed at Glan y Coed are four and five-bedroom properties, with prices starting at £499,995. Three and four-bedroom properties at The Parish are being marketed from £365,000.

Lee Hawker, managing director of Charles Church East Wales, said: “We’re very pleased to have continued our track record of planning consent at Glan y Coed, demonstrating the quality of applications being brought forward by Charles Church and Persimmon Homes.

“Our properties at Glan y Coed provide a great opportunity for aspirational and larger households to move into a property that benefits from both a rural setting whilst remaining close to Cardiff, the M4, and other amenities like nearby Talbot Green.

“We look forward to carrying on our good work on site and building on our relationship with Cardiff Council as we progress our future applications and build programmes here.”

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