Planning approved for landmark community-led manufacturing hub in Wales

A flagship community-led manufacturing and training facility that will prioritise people and nature in housing development in Wales has received full planning approval.

Haus Hwb, proposed by Swansea-based social enterprise Down to Earth Project, will work with excluded and at-risk communities to enable the design and construction of homes using sustainable materials.

It will also act as a ‘regenerative hub’ for skills, wellbeing and circular construction, embedding health, education, and wellbeing into every stage of the housing development process.

Innovation

Set up in 2006, Down to Earth Project focuses on innovation, social impact, and environmental leadership. Continuing this work, they note that the industrial-scale buildings at Haus Hwb will be built by and for the community with Welsh timber and natural materials whilst embedding solar technologies.

Over the first 5 years of construction and operations of Haus Hwb, Down to Earth are expecting to create 150 jobs and apprenticeships for people furthest from employment or most in need of a fresh start.

The Haus Hwb facility will also enable community participants to gain formal qualifications, develop valuable career pathways, and experience meaningful improvements in psychological and physical health.

The site is planned for Crofty Industrial Estate in Swansea, with a sea view and the Wales Coast Path wrapping around it.

Down to Earth noted that the ‘spectacular location’ will showcase how communities and nature can be at the heart of development in Wales, demonstrating how to develop a people-centred approach to building with nature, whilst adding the most value to the Welsh economy.

Quality

The £6 million development of Haus Hwb will be funded by a range of public and private sources, with construction set to begin at the close of 2025. They aim to be fully operational in late 2027.

Welsh Government Minister for Delivery, Julie James MS, said: “The Haus Hwb scheme is a powerful example of how we are delivering for Wales, creating quality jobs, supporting communities, and enabling beautiful low-carbon homes to be built with Welsh timber.

“Hand in hand with our Timber Industrial Strategy and the Tai ar y Cyd pattern book we are turning our ambition to see more timber homes built in Wales into a reality.

“With 150 jobs being created and communities at the heart of its design and delivery, this is the wellbeing of Future Generations Act in action – delivering real benefits for people, nature and the Welsh economy.”

Collaboration

Edward Rees, Wales Regional Managing Director, Wates Residential added: “We’re incredibly proud to be the first recipients of the panels produced at Haus Hwb through our Cardiff Living partnership with Cardiff Council. I see this as more than just a construction milestone and a real statement about how we build homes and communities differently.

“Our collaboration with Down to Earth reflects our commitment to increasing spend and engagement with the third sector, ensuring that our supply chain delivers social value as well as quality. Haus Hwb is a bold and visionary step forward for Wales, and we’re honoured to be part of it.”

Joe Ray, Social Investment Advisor, Postcode Innovation Trust said: “We are delighted to support Down to Earth in the Haus Hwb project, a groundbreaking community-led manufacturing facility.

“We are honoured to contribute to this visionary project, which not only builds homes but also fosters health, well-being, and economic opportunity, setting setting a powerful example for community-centred development in Wales.”

Down to Earth’s work on Haus Hwb has been funded by the People’s Postcode Lottery Social Investment Programme, the National Lottery Community Fund (UK & Wales) and the Welsh Government Sustainable Development Fund.

