‘Planning behemoth’ decision to block dog field appealed

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

A challenge has been launched against a “planning behemoth” dog park rejection described as sucking “every bit of pleasure from this world”.

In an application refused by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park last July, Laura Howbrook sought permission for a change of use of an agricultural field attached to mixed usage in order to run a secure dog exercise field business at Millcombe, near Cosheston, some three miles from Pembroke Dock.

Local community council Cosheston had relayed concerns of third-parties regarding noise, but supporting the business use.

Three members of the public had objected to the application, raiding concerns potential noise and traffic issues, disturbance to nesting birds and badgers, and potential impacts of dog waste and flea treatment pollution.

Two members of the public had supported the scheme on the basis of land diversification.

An officer report recommending refusal said: “The application for a dog walking field in the countryside outside of Cosheston does not comply with the sustainable transport goals [of planning policy] and is not in a suitable location for a development of this type.

“A rural location means that users of the field would be required to travel by private motor vehicle causing an increase in tailpipe emissions and traffic noise.

“The proposals do not meet the policy requirements for a community facility to be well located to serve its needs. Therefore, a recommendation to refuse has been made.”

It was refused on those grounds.

Since that refusal an appeal by Laura Howbrook and Sarah West has been lodged with Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW) saying the reason for refusal was, itself, unreasonable.

The appeal added: “Our dog exercise field provides a safe, green, wildlife friendly, outdoor fenced environment for local people to exercise their dogs.

“This is accessible by walking, private car and the Flecsi Bus. Our field is located close to Pembroke Dock, which is an area of local deprivation and where there is an acknowledged lack of open green spaces which the community can access.”

It went on to say: “We acknowledge the sustainable transport hierarchy for planning purposes and are aware that this is feasible in cities and towns but struggle to envisage how this is viable in a rural community such as Pembrokeshire, where there is a small population and low population density.

“It is never going to be the case that each settlement in rural locations will have access to public transport because this in itself would be unsustainable.”

The appeal also includes many letters of support, comments including: “Why on earth are they opposing the fantastic service you provide, at times like these where there are so many limited places or spaces to allow them to let off steam in a safe environment,” and “For many of us in the Pembroke dog community, this field has been a vital resource,” along with “OMG they want to suck every bit of pleasure from this world.”

The appeal went on to say: “This business does not earn much money, but it is very popular with our field users who have been very supportive so we feel we should fight the Park’s planning behemoth as much on their behalf as our own.”

The appeal will be considered by a PEDW inspector at a later date.