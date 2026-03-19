Planning committee approves ‘blight’ storage containers at miniature railway

Retrospective plans for storage containers at a popular miniature railway tourist attraction have been approved by a planning committee – despite them being labelled a “blight” on the landscape.

Members of Conwy County Council’s planning committee backed the scheme at March’s meeting at the council’s Coed Pella HQ.

The plans relate to the West Shore Miniature Railway in Llandudno, which, councillors heard, attracts “thousands of visitors” each year.

The North Wales Model Engineering Society wants to continue to use the “shipping containers” for its volunteers until it can raise funds for a permanent building.

Members granted temporary conditional permission for a portable staff “welfare building”, storage containers for track and landscaping equipment, and a portable toilet.

The plans also included landscaping and hedging to screen the area.

The railway sits on council-owned land at Trinity Crescent in the Gogarth Mostyn ward, within the Great Orme and Creuddyn Peninsular Special Landscape Area.

The land is also close to the Aber Afon Conwy Special Site of Scientific Interest.

Planning officers recommended approval, and the committee agreed. It was approved after residents had voiced strong objections during the meeting.

Against development

Speaking on behalf of more than 70 people who signed a petition, resident Stephen Holgate criticised the plans. “I have been a resident of Trinity Crescent for the past 28 years. I speak on behalf of the people who have signed the petition – some 70 plus names against this development,” he said.

“The majority of the Trinity Crescent residents are retirees. We do not raise (issues) with unjust provocation. We abide by law and endorse the basic rule of law, decency, and fairness. This is a retrospective application, and the use of the term ‘temporary’, in my opinion and that of others, has been cynically used to soften the potential impact.

“I am here today clearly to object to the proposals for the siting of these containers and portable toilets on the land adjacent to Trinity Crescent, which is a wholly residential area.

“This landscape is not just any piece of land. It falls within the designated Special Landscape Area under the Local Development Plan as adopted by the council. That legislation exists to protect the unique character and amenity of the environment, and this proposal completely undermines it.

“The Local Development Plan makes it clear that a development within a Special Landscape Area must respect and enhance the landscape. The industrial structures such as shipping containers and portable toilets do the opposite – introducing incongruous and ugly features that erode the very qualities the SLA is meant to safeguard.”

He added: “No amount of hedging would minimise the visual intrusion these structures would make. They are clearly visible from both Trinity Crescent and the surrounding area. Approval would be in direct conflict with the sustainable development principles.”

‘Ugly’

This view was backed by Cllr Andrew Wood, who called the container a blight on the landscape, proposing the society should only be given temporary permission for two years.

He said: “The containers are ugly. The Porta-loo is ugly. It’s not beyond the wit of the society to be able to put a nicer building towards the café. Plenty of room there.

“I was going to go for a temporary limit of two years.” He added: “It is an absolute blight on that West Shore. It looks horrible.”

But supporting the application, David Jones of the North Wales Model Engineering Society said the attraction had transformed the once-neglected land.

“Our miniature railway is a popular tourist attraction on Llandudno West Shore, attracting several thousand visitors each year,” he said.

“Our society was established in Llandudno 75 years ago to promote model engineering as a recreational activity. Today, it also provides important social contact and well-being support for our members, many of whom are retired. We are a non-profit, volunteer-led organisation, and we actively support local charities, including a children’s hospice.

“In 2011 we leased the West Shore site. The land, which was kindly suggested by the council, was then a derelict and neglected area previously used during the construction of the nearby sewage pumping facilities. Through the hard work and financial contributions of our volunteers, it is now a tidy and welcoming attraction enjoyed by visitors, families and some local residents.”

He added: “For many families visiting the West Shore, the railway has become part of their traditional day out in Llandudno. We regularly receive positive feedback about the site, and until very recently, we received no negative comments regarding our activities, buildings, or facilities.”

Mr Jones went on to explain that the council has recently granted the society a new 15-year lease. He said the society had plans for a new clubhouse on the north west of the site but that “financial constraints” meant members had to rely on temporary structures until a permanent building could be constructed.

He said the amenities would help preserve the attraction whilst the society raised funds for a permanent building and worked with the council.

Transformation

Councillors acknowledged the transformation during the debate. “This piece of land was pretty awful before the North Wales Model Engineering Society took it on, and I commend them for really getting this tourist attraction off the ground,” said Cllr Chris Cater.

Cllr Cater said a permanent building was needed but disagreed with Cllr Jo Nuttall’s suggestion of temporary permission for 10 years, which he said would be “excessive”, suggesting a five-year period. Cllr Trystan Lewis proposed approving the plans, seconded by Cllr Austin Roberts, both agreeing on a five-year period.

Members voted six to four in favour of granting permission, with one abstention.