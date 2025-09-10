Planning inspector rejects appeal for digital advertising boards to be erected in town centre

Elgan Hearn – Local democracy reporter

Welsh Government planning inspectors have rejected an appeal for digital advertising boards to be erected in a town centre.

A councillor asked if the decision to uphold Blaenau Gwent planners refusal of the plans in Ebbw Vale could set an example to follow.

At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Planning committee on Thursday, September 4, councillors were given an update on the results and the progress of planning appeals against decisions made by the authority.

The second appeal result brought before councillors was over a planning application by Wildstone Estates Limited.

‘Detrimental’

The firm wanted to replace an existing paper advertising board at the Gable End of 5 Market Square Ebbw Vale with a digital advertising board.

The application had been refused by Blaenau Gwent planners in April on the grounds that it would be: “detrimental to highway safety.”

Cllr Jonathan Millard (non-aligned Independent – Ebbw Vale South) said that this application “was very’ similar” to one that was made at Waenlwyd in Ebbw Vales which was rejected by planning officers but overturned on appeal just over 18 months ago.

Cllr Millard said: “I’m just wondering if this appeal (result) sets a precedent.”

‘Dangerous’

Planning development team manager Steph Hopkins said: “Each application has to be considered on its own merits.

“We lost the Waunlwyd appeal as the inspector did not consider the digital advertising board there to be dangerous.

“The situation in Market square was very different it’s on a very busy junction both with vehicles and pedestrians and a bus stop in close proximity.”

She explained that assessments would be made of each site to look at all the “implications” of an application.

Cllr Millard said that he had “hoped” this would set a precedent with similar applications that come to the council in the future.

Councillors noted the report.

Change

In documents lodged with PEDW (Planning and Environment Decision Wales) Wildstone said: “The is no evidence to suggest that a static digital advertisement display is any more distracting than a paper and paste advert

“It is proposed to limit the rate and speed of change of adverts to ensure that the displays do not cause glare or become an unacceptable distraction to drivers.”

Planning inspector G Hall had conducted a site visit in July.

Inspector Hall said: “During my early afternoon visit, I observed a steady flow of traffic in the vicinity of the appeal site, including frequent turning movements in and out of Market Square.

“Vehicles emerging from Market Square joined the A4046 in both directions.

“There was also a notable number of pedestrians using the nearby crossing, accessing the bus station, and crossing Market Square itself.

“The combination of vehicular and pedestrian activity, together with multiple junctions and turning points, gives rise to a complex highway environment.

“Despite the 20mph speed limit, the local road layout demands a high level of driver attention and awareness.”

Inspector Hall added: “Consequently, the advertisement would introduce an unacceptable risk of distraction in this complex and sensitive highway setting, to the detriment of public safety.”

Due to this Inspector Hall rejected the appeal.

In February 2024 planning inspector Helen Smith overruled the council and awarded planning permission to Wildstone for a digital advertising hoarding at 27 Cwm Road, Waunlwyd.