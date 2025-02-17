Planning permission granted for new stand at Cwmbran football ground

Twm Owen – Local democracy reporter

The first ever champions of the Welsh football league are hoping permission for a new stand will help them on their way to regaining past glories.

Cwmbran Town won the inaugural League of Wales title in 1992/93 and competed in Europe but were relegated from the Welsh top division in 2007 amid financial troubles which saw them slide down the regional leagues.

However the Crows now lead the Gwent League Premier Division and are looking to break into the Football Association of Wales’ Ardal leagues, the regional levels below the national structure.

Crucial

The club has been granted planning permission for a new 100 seat stand at its Cwmbran Stadium home which it has hailed as a crucial step in climbing the Welsh football pyramid.

Though the stadium boasts a large grandstand capable of seating more than 2,000 spectators it has been out of use since 2008 due to safety concerns.

The decline of its home ground mirrors that of the football club, which has called the athletics arena home since 1975.

Once one of the premier athletics stadiums in Britain, hosting the first UK athletics championships in 1977 as well as the 1982 and 1984 editions and playing host to stars such as Fatima Whitbred, Zola Budd, Allan Wells and Steve Ovett, the stadium has fallen into decline.

In 2013 athletics’ governing body in the UK withdrew a licence for Cwmbran to host athletics competitions due the poor state of the track, though it was suitable for training.

Turf

The grass infield has also been replaced with artificial turf meaning some field events cannot be held at the stadium.

Plans show the new stand will be placed on a concreate area between the running track and the grass bank on the opposite side of the pitch to the out of use grandstand which is adjacent to Cwmbran Leisure Centre.

The stand is only 13 metres long and 2.85m high and will be finished in black sheet metal cladding with black and white seating for 100 spectators.

No comments from the public were received by Torfaen Borough Council’s planning department during the application process and it has granted permission.

Planning officer Simon Pritchard stated in a report: “Given the considerable distance to the closest residential property, the erection of the spectator stand is not expected to have any overbearing impact or impact upon residential properties light or outlook. Accordingly, it is considered that there would be no detrimental impact to residential amenity.”

Cwmbran Town has said it is seeking business sponsors for the stand and also plans to launch a crowdfunding campaign.

The club said: “We are delighted Torfaen County Borough Council has approved the club’s planning application to install a stand at our home, Cwmbran Stadium.

“Installation of a stand will allow us to hopefully obtain the FAW Tier 3 licence, a pre-requisite for promotion to the Ardal Leagues.”

