Planning under way for 2031 census

Planning has begun for the next census of England and Wales, with the survey expected to take place in 2031.

A census of the population has been held regularly since 1801, typically every 10 years, with the most recent one carried out in 2021.

The survey provides the most accurate estimate of the number of people and households across the country and includes questions on a range of topics such as age, sex, nationality and ethnicity.

Census results are used by a range of organisations including governments, councils and businesses, and underpin everything from the calculation of economic growth and unemployment to helping plan schools, health services and transport links.

Covid pandemic

Some 97% of households completed the most recent census of England and Wales, which took place in March 2021 while the Covid-19 pandemic was still under way.

It was the first survey of its kind to prioritise the digital collection of data, with nearly nine out of 10 households completing the form online.

The UK Statistics Authority said on Tuesday it had recommended the Government ask the Office for National Statistics (ONS) to carry out the 2031 census of England and Wales, as was the case in 2001, 2011 and 2021.

Acting National Statistician Emma Rourke said: “The ONS ran a highly successful census in 2021, at a pivotal time for the country.

“The high response rate and richness of the census data ensured it provided a high-quality snapshot of the whole population and its characteristics, which continues to provide benefits to statistical users.

“It has been clear from consultation and engagement that the decennial census, asked of the whole population, remains of enormous value for informing the most important decisions facing our country.”

The decision to call a mandatory census of the population can be taken only by the Government.

Public consultation

The ONS is nonetheless starting its preparation for the 2031 census and will launch a public consultation later this autumn to collect feedback on what should be included in the survey.

Censuses in Scotland and Northern Ireland are carried out by National Records of Scotland and the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency respectively.

They are typically held on the same day as the census in England and Wales, although in 2021 Scotland postponed its census by 12 months until March 2022 because of the impact of the pandemic.

