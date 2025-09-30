Plans advance for £145m River Dee Bridge replacement

Plans to replace the ageing A494 River Dee Bridge have reached a new milestone with the publication of draft legal Orders, opening the way for public consultation on the £145m scheme.

The bridge, which carries around 68,000 vehicles a day between north Wales and north-west England, was built in 1960 and the crumbling bridge deck is in poor structural condition and needs replacing urgently.

The Welsh Government’s preferred option, known as Option E, involves constructing a brand-new bridge to the southeast of the existing crossing.

Approaches

The scheme will include improvements to the highway approaches, new walking and cycling paths, and biodiversity measures. Crucially, most construction will take place away from the current A494, meaning the route can remain open for the majority of the works.

The consultation on the draft Orders begins today (30 September) and runs until 11 November 2025. Members of the public can submit formal objections, offer support, or suggest alternatives.

If the Orders are approved, construction could begin as early as autumn 2026, with the bridge opening by late 2029.

‘Priority’

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, urged people to take part. “Fixing our roads is a priority for this government and we are making progress with the plans for a replacement for the A494 Dee Bridge,” he said. “I urge local people and people who use the bridge on a regular basis to take part in the consultation and have their say — we will listen carefully to people’s views.”

The project has been costed at around £145m and will be delivered through a two-stage contract process. Around five civil engineering firms are expected to be shortlisted before a full tender stage, with the contract awarded ahead of the start of construction.

Officials say the replacement bridge will improve safety, reduce congestion, and enhance cross-border connectivity while minimising disruption during construction. It is also designed to support “active travel” through up to 3km of new pedestrian and cycling paths.

The draft Orders and supporting documents are available online at gov.wales/a494-river-dee-bridge and can also be viewed at Deeside Library and the Welsh Government office in Llandudno Junction during the consultation period.