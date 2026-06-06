Plans advance for £20 million investment in former mining communities

Nation.Cymru staff

Plans to invest £20 million in three former mining communities have moved a step closer after the appointment of a chair to oversee the programme.

The funding will be directed towards Aberbargoed, Bargoed and New Tredegar through the UK Government’s Pride in Place programme, which aims to support long-term regeneration projects in communities across the country.

The initiative forms part of a wider £5 billion scheme that will provide up to £20 million over a decade to almost 250 areas across the UK.

Caerphilly County Borough Council selected the three communities as its qualifying neighbourhood for the funding and has now appointed John Williams to lead a newly created Neighbourhood Board that will help determine how the money is spent.

Mr Williams brings experience in community development, safeguarding, training and partnership working, having worked with young people, families and organisations across south Wales.

The board will bring together residents, businesses, community groups, elected representatives and other local organisations to develop a long-term investment plan for the area.

Speaking following his appointment, Mr Williams said he wanted local people to play a central role in shaping future projects.

“I am honoured to have been appointed Chair of the Pride in Place Neighbourhood Board for Aberbargoed, Bargoed and New Tredegar,” he said.

“This is a significant opportunity to work with local people to shape a long-term plan that reflects the strengths, needs and ambitions of these communities.

“My priority will be to help build a Board that is representative, transparent and community-led, so that residents, businesses, young people and community organisations all have a meaningful voice in deciding how this investment can deliver lasting benefits.”

He added that he looked forward to working with the council, local partners and local residents to turn the funding opportunity into positive change.

Council leader Cllr Jamie Pritchard welcomed the appointment, describing it as an important step in taking the programme forward.

“I would like to congratulate John on his appointment, which is a key step in progressing our Pride in Place initiative to deliver positive and long-lasting benefits for the community,” he said.

“Engagement with local residents will be key over the coming months to help shape the way we invest this funding, so I would urge the whole community to get involved.”

The Pride in Place programme is designed to give local communities greater influence over regeneration spending, with decisions shaped through partnerships involving residents, councils, businesses, community organisations and local MPs.

The newly established board is expected to begin developing proposals for how the £20 million investment could be used over the next 10 years.