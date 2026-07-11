Plans advance for long-delayed regeneration scheme

Richard Youle, Local Democray Reporter

Plans to regenerate one of Wales’ most deprived communities are expected to move a step closer this autumn, after years of delays.

The long-running scheme centres on the Tyisha ward in Llanelli, where Carmarthenshire Council is looking to appoint a development partner to build new homes and improve community facilities.

Opposition leader Cllr Deryk Cundy asked the Plaid-Independent administration at a meeting of full council when a comprehensive map of the scheme would be available and when work would start and finish.

“The redevelopment of Tyisha has been promised for the last 10 years and substantial monies were allocated to the project,” said the Carmarthenshire Labour leader.

In reply Plaid cabinet member for homes Cllr Emlyn Schiavone said the authority was nearing the end of a competitive dialogue process and was optimistic of having a preferred partner on board this autumn.

“As soon as this process is complete we will be ready to share plans and detailed information immediately,” he said. Providing further information now, he added, would jeopardise the legal process.

The densely-populated ward is one of the most deprived in Carmarthenshire and has long been the focus of a wide-ranging council regeneration project called Transforming Tyisha. There has been consultation with residents and a multi-agency steering group is involved.

Key elements include new affordable housing, better facilities, and a cleaner and safer environment. In the early days the council allocated £9.3m to the project.

A number of sites within the ward could have new developments including land off Maes Y Gors where four council apartment blocks dating from the 1960s were knocked years ago.

Speaking at a council committee meeting earlier this week Tyisha councillor Terry Davies said the regeneration team involved in the project was exceptional.

“I’ve worked with this team from the very beginning and I have seen firsthand the challenges they have faced – poverty, anti-social behaviour, transient tenants, environmental decline, and a community that has become deeply fragile,” he said. “It’s a massive amount of work.”

The Tyisha ward is between the town centre and a £200m health, leisure, and life sciences complex called Pentre Awel which opened last October.

Separate plans for a new transport hub at Llanelli railway station in Tyisha were approved last December.