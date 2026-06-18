Plans advance for major city-centre transformation

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

The first phase of a sustainable transport corridor between two major Welsh cities has taken a major step forward.

The Cardiff to Newport sustainable transport corridor would, according to Cardiff Council papers, improve and extend existing transport links across the two cities with an emphasis on sustainable transport such as cycling, walking, and buses.

Cardiff Council has now approved the first phase of the scheme, which covers the east part of the city centre, to go out to “competitive tender”.

During a cabinet meeting the city’s member for transport, Cllr Dan De’Ath, said the scheme would provide “permanent high-quality infrastructure”, such as bike lanes, and that a key section of the plan would be the creation of a public square in Kingsway.

Council papers provided in the meeting say the transformation of Kingsway would turn the area “into a destination – a vibrant, green public square, creating a seamless link between the city centre and the civic centre”.

It continues: “In summary the new Kingsway public square: prioritises people, not traffic; creates a tree-lined boulevard with seating, landscaping, and open space; brings step-free crossings and wide pathways throughout, new cycle routes integrated into the design; smart, sustainable design including rain gardens and drainage; and creates an event-ready public space for markets, performances, and gatherings.”

It also reads that the scheme would bring “health and environment benefits too”.

Cllr De’Ath praised these aspects of the scheme as well as the “high-quality blue-collar” it would bring during the construction periods.

The former lord mayor was asked by Liberal Democrat group leader Cllr Rodney Berman about potential “conflict” between cyclists and pedestrians, citing his personal experience with pedestrians not following cycle traffic lights in the same way they would with cars.

Cllr De’Ath acknowledged the “tug of war for road space” but said “a lot of” thought had gone into how to “integrate” different modes of transport within the scheme.

Cllr De’Ath doubled down on this by saying the transport corridor was “the most well-designed scheme we’ve ever delivered”.