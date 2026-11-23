Nation.Cymru staff

A former psychiatric hospital that treated patients in Welsh is a step closer to being recreated in 3D after bids closed for a contract worth an estimated £305,000.

Bangor University plans to award the contract for the digital reconstruction of the former North Wales Hospital in Denbigh on 11 December, with work expected to begin in January. Bids closed on Friday and the estimated value excludes VAT.

The reconstruction is part of Voices in the Walls, a three-year research project with a total cost of almost £858,000, backed by the Arts and Humanities Research Council. A bilingual website will allow people to explore the hospital online, and visitors will also be able to walk through the reconstruction using virtual reality headsets.

A touring exhibition will visit cultural centres in the area once served by the hospital, with a special showing planned for the 2029 National Eisteddfod.

Care in Welsh

The hospital opened in 1848 and was the only psychiatric hospital in Wales to provide treatment through the medium of Welsh. Widely known as Denbigh Asylum, it was extended in the 1860s and again in the 20th century. By the mid-1950s it housed about 1,500 patients and had become one of Denbigh’s largest employers. It also appears in Caradog Prichard’s 1961 Welsh-language novel Un Nos Ola Leuad.

After the last patient left in 1995, the buildings fell into disrepair. The abandoned site drew urban explorers and ghost-hunting television crews. Researchers say the fascination with the ruins has obscured the stories of the people who lived and worked there. The reconstruction will draw on bilingual archives, letters and diaries alongside oral histories, photographs and soundscapes.

When the project was announced in September, project lead Professor Lucy Huskinson appealed for material from former patients, staff, families and local residents.

“If you’ve a photograph tucked away in a drawer, an old home video, film footage as an urban explorer, or a memory or feelings attached to any part of the building whatsoever – even just a crack in the wall – we want to hear from you,” she said.

Redeveloped

The digital project is taking shape as the site itself is being redeveloped. Denbighshire County Council acquired it through a compulsory purchase order in 2018, and the main phase of asbestos removal, demolition and site clearance began in June.

The council plans to restore the Grade II* listed main building and convert it into flats. The former hospital chapel, also Grade II* listed, has been identified as a possible permanent home for the exhibition.