Plans advance to replace sections of grade one-listed building’s roof

Richard Youle, Local Democracy Reporter

Sections of roof at Swansea’s Grade I listed Guildhall are in line for replacement along with new skylights and refurbished windows.

Swansea Council has applied for listed building consent to replace areas of roof above the law courts, a section of Brangwyn Hall, and two areas extending most of the way along the building’s northern flank.

They’d match a type of roof already installed on other parts of the grade-one listed building.

Leaks have been a problem at the Guildhall despite its grand and sturdy appearance including from a skylight above the law courts. A heritage impact assessment submitted by the council as part of its application said there were ongoing issues with water penetration from timber and metal frame windows in various locations.

It said some windows could be removed and taken away for restoration.

Discussions have taken place, it said, with Welsh heritage body Cadw and the council’s conservation officer. Some re-pointing work is also planned.

“The new roofing system will ensure water tightness of the fabric of the building with guarantee of longevity to the roof structure,” said the heritage assessment.

The Guildhall with its landmark clock tower was built between 1930 and 1934 using Portland stone and has been used as council offices, courts and a public hall. It used to have a central lawn which was built over during two later extensions.

The building was listed as grade one in 1994, and it’s used from time to time as a film and television set. Several hundred council staff work there.

Events are held at Brangwyn Hall including election counts and declarations.

Last December the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported how plastic sheeting had become a fixture at the top of stairs in the Guildhall foyer to channel water coming from above into a bucket. Speaking at the time the council said it was committed to rectifying the issue as quickly as possible