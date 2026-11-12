Plans advance to restore deteriorating Grade II bridge

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to overhaul and strengthen a deteriorating Grade II listed rural bridge are set to move forward, following a recommendation by planning officers.

Pont Bryn Rhyd yr Arian – a historic stone road bridge carrying the B5382 over an unnamed tributary of the Afon Aled between Llansannan and Henllan in Conwy county – has been deemed in poor condition.

Applicant Mr Gethin Jones has submitted proposals for a comprehensive refurbishment of the structure.

According to a planning report, the bridge has suffered structural distress caused by “modern traffic loads” over time alongside “vehicle impact from a previous road traffic collision”.

Inspections have revealed that bulging has occurred in both the parapet and spandrel walls, with sections having reached the end of their design life.

An assessment has also concluded that the masonry arch lacks adequate thickness to support a full modern traffic load.

While the crossing lacks formal pedestrian access – which is provided by a public footpath located approximately 30 metres to the south – the planning report says the bridge remains an important road link.

Because the structure is a listed building, the council will refer the matter to heritage guardians CADW if planning consent is supported.

The plans are due to be discussed at a Conwy County Council planning committee meeting at the authority’s Coed Pella HQ on Wednesday 11 November.