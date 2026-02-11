Plans advance to roll back 20 mph speed limits

Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter

Plans to turn revert 20mph roads back to 30mph speed limits have taken another step closer to becoming reality.

Senior councillors gave their backing to give public notice of the council’s intention to make traffic regulation orders for four roads in Merthyr Tydfil.

Aberdare Road, Cyfarthfa Road, the A4054 Cardiff Road in Quakers Yard and Swansea Road could see their speed limits changed back to 30mph from the Welsh Government’s default 20mph.

If no objections are received then the orders will be made, otherwise a report will be presented to the appropriate council committee as soon as possible.

The Welsh Government introduced a default 20mph speed limit on restricted roads across Wales in September, 2023.

Local authorities were provided with guidance outlining the criteria under which exemptions to the default limit could be applied.

After this was implemented, the Welsh Government issued revised guidance in late 2024 to help councils in reviewing locations where a 30mph speed limit might be more appropriate.

Members of the public were also invited to submit requests to local authorities for any roads they believed should be considered in relation to the revised guidance.

The 30mph speed limit on Aberdare Road would apply from the junction of Ynysfach in a westerly direction for a distance of 480 metres.

Assessment

The assessment of Aberdare Road against the revised criteria identified that “the road performs a strategic movement function connecting key parts of the network, the property frontage density is very low, footway provision is appropriate and traffic movement align more closely with 30mph than a 20mph setting.”

Councillors within Park and Cyfarthfa wards were consulted and a public consultation was carried out on the proposal.

Of the 3,283 respondents, 2,541 (77.4%) were in favour of it reverting back to 30mph while 742 (22/6%) were against this.

The 30mph speed limit on Cyfarthfa Road would apply from the junction of the A4102 Swansea Road for a distance of 576 metres in a northerly direction.

Councillors within Park ward were consulted and a public consultation was carried out on the proposal.

Of the 3,283 respondents, 2,504 (76.27%) supported the proposed change while 779 (23.73%) did not support it.

The 30mph speed limit on the A4054 Cardiff Road in Quakers Yard would apply from 86 metres south of number 26 Cardiff Road for a distance of 412 metres in a northerly direction.

Councillors within the Treharris ward were consulted and a public consultation was carried out on the proposal.

Of the 3,283 respondents, 2,541 (77.4%) supported the change while 742 (22.6%) did not support it.

The 30mph speed limit on Swansea Road would apply from 23 metres east of Heol Tai Mawr for a distance of 1,175 metres in a westerly direction.

Councillors within the Cyfarthfa ward were consulted and a public consultation was carried out on the proposal.

Of the 3,283 respondents, 2,510 (76.45%) supported the proposals while 773 (23.55%) did not support it.

Costs associated with the traffic regulation order process, including statutory advertising and required sign changes, will be met from the 2025/26 Welsh Government 20mph grant award.