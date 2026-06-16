Plans approved for 120 homes on former care home site

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for a new housing development on the site of a former care home have been approved by the local council.

The proposal put forward by Bellway Homes could see the former elderly care home and historic boys home at Craig Y Parcau, Bridgend, turned in to 120 new residential homes.

They were given the go-ahead at a council planning committee in June of 2026 for the site which is located south of Bridgend between the A48 and New Inn Road.

The land has been set aside for housing in the Local Development Plan (LDP).

Once completed it will be spread across two distinct parcels of land and would see the demolition of the existing buildings at the site including the former Llanerch Residential Home and Craig Y Parcau boys home.

Under the scheme these would make way for the new properties that would be made up of two, three, four, and five-bedroom homes with car parking spaces and private drives.

Around 24 of these would be set aside as affordable housing with many of the existing trees and ancient woodland running centrally to the site being retained.

The plans which were updated by developers in March 2026 would also see the inclusion of two new signalised pedestrian and cycle crossings on the neighbouring A48 with a signalised junction to serve as access to the site.

Additionally, a spokesperson for the developer said they would be funding a traffic regulation order to reduce the speed limit to 40 mph in the vicinity of the site, with an active travel route that links the A48 and New Inn Lane.

Councillor David Harrison questioned why a decision was made to change access to the site from the existing roundabout on the A48 to a new a signalised junction.

Officers said this roundabout would eventually vanish and be replaced with the traffic light junction as part of other larger developments coming forward as part of the LDP.

Councillor Ian Williams said residents had expressed concern over the potentially added pressures to the highway system which was known for having queues from Ewenny roundabout to Laleston roundabout on certain days.

In response, officers said the new signalised junction would help move the traffic through the area in what was considered a betterment to the A48 in comparison to how it is now.

Following discussions the application was unanimously approved by members in-line with officer’s recommendations.