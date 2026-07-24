Plans approved for 122 new homes in south Wales

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Proposals to develop up to 122 new homes on a site in south Wales have been approved by the county borough council.

The plans for the land near Llangynwyd in Bridgend were given the go-ahead by Bridgend Council bosses at a planning committee meeting held in July.

The plans could now see Persimmon Homes build up to 122 new dwellings with access, landscaping, drainage, peat translocation, and biodiversity enhancements on land based southwest of Pont Rhyd-y-Cyff, Llangynwyd.

The parcel of land is one of three in the area which has been allocated for housing.

It comes after permission was granted for another of the three sites opposite Ysgol Gyfun Llangynwyd earlier this year on land previously used as a petrol station.

Once completed the new estate would include 24 one-bedroom apartments, 34 two-bedroom houses, 50 three-bedroom house,s and 14 four-bedroom houses.

It will be accessed off a new “priority junction” onto the A4063 Bridgend Road, with 18 of the properties set aside as affordable housing.

The report given to members said: “The application proposes 122 new residential units with mix of terrace, semi-detached, and detached houses as well as some apartments.”

It added one letter of support was received for the plans alongside 10 letters of objection which included one from Llangynwyd Middle Community Council.

Concerns from these focused on potentially significant increases in traffic to the area with the main arterial route to Maesteg, the A4063, said to be already congested and susceptible to traffic delays.

Others raised concerns the site would not be in keeping with the area with the overall planned housing having the potential to increase the population of Llangynwyd Middle parish by 50%.

Speaking in the chamber Cllr Mark John reiterated concerns about traffic, referencing a report from 2016 which said the A4063 was at capacity.

However officers said things had changed significantly since then, with the closure of the area’s Revlon site and a shift towards working from home.

They also noted changes that would be made to the wider A4063 corridor such as crossings that would help slow traffic and improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

Following a vote the application was approved by members, in line with officers’ recommendations, by a vote of 12 to 2.

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