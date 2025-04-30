Plans approved for allotments at former explosives site

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

A disused recreation area beside a famous former explosives site will become a community allotment and picnicking space, despite contaminated land concerns.

Gwynedd planners unanimously approved with conditions an application to site a food truck, public toilets and picnic benches at the disused Cooke’s playing fields at Penrhyndeudraeth.

The proposal includes the retention of hard standing for car parking, an access track and the erection of 20 allotment sheds.

The application was made by Penrhyndeudraeth Town Council, and was approved by Cyngor Gwynedd’s planners on Monday, April 28.

ICI Cooke’s Explosive Works

The historic former ICI Cooke’s Explosive Works site sits on the proposed Station Road site’s eastern boundary.

Following consultation observations had been received from Natural Resources Wales.

It had raised concerns over the potential for contaminated land due to the historic use of the nearby Cooke’s works and had proposed conditions, which included monitoring.

The plans had described a study by the developers which had indicated the proposed area had been predominantly used as a recreational ground, with the exception of a contractor’s compound during the renovation of the Pont Briwet road and railway bridge.

It had described the adjacent land use as “low” and it was considered “unlikely that contaminants would be present in concentrations which would constitute off-site risk to the development”.

Land contamination conditions

But by imposing land contamination conditions, the council planners had felt the proposal would be “acceptable” and had recommended the proposal for approval.

Speaking about the NRW concerns, planning manager Keira Sweeney said: “By imposing conditions to carry out a detailed planned inspection, we believe the development would be in line with the requirements to ensure the protection of health and safety.”

A public consultation also noted local objections over access, increased traffic, vehicles crossing a pavement, the food van and benches disrupting privacy, the creation of environmental pollution, rubbish and noise.

Other points included the sheds “visually disrupting the landscape,” creation of an “ideal location” for illegal fly-tipping and crime and the scheme bringing a sense of “not being safe,” creating competition and the potential for dog problems regarding sheep.

To meet some of the concerns, further conditions imposed included the food truck being only on the site when in use and to be removed at night, Ms Sweeney said.

It was accepted that the food van “may have some impact on residential amenities due to noise and odour”.

To mitigate this, the van would be located 150m from the nearest dwelling.

Waste management

There also would be restrictions on its hours of use, and an agreement on the details of waste management, biodiversity and Welsh signs.

It was recognised the sheds “may have some visual impact” but due to their size and location it was “not considered harmful” to the site’s appearance or area’s visual amenity, she said.

The sheds’ colour would also match the toilets, and the rest of the site would be undeveloped “in the interest” of biodiversity.

The development principle was considered “acceptable” meeting various policy requirements, including accessibility, small scale regional developments and hot food takeaway use, Ms Sweeney added.

Parking and access arrangements were also “acceptable,” and the site was not considered to attract anti-social behaviour due to being “fairly open to natural surveillance” beside a public road.

Local member Cllr Meryl Roberts said she was “firmly behind” the allotment scheme.

She said: “There is enough demand for the allotments, everyone will respect the place and it is something good for the community.

“It is hoped it will help bring them together and I hope it will help teach young people to respect these types of places more.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

