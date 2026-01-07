Plans approved for construction of UK’s longest indoor snow centre

Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter

Plans for a new £300 million indoor ski slope and leisure resort have been approved by councillors after Welsh Government decided not to call them in.

The Rhydycar West development, on land to the south west of the A470/A4102 roundabout in Merthyr Tydfil, includes an indoor ski slope, water park, indoor activity centre, outdoor activity centre, up to 418 bedrooms of hotel accommodation, up to 30 units of woodland lodge accommodation and up to 830 car parking spaces.

It is set to be the official training headquarters for the GB and Welsh national, Olympic and Paralympic snow sports teams.

The ambitious project is now set to become a reality after Merthyr Tydfil Council’s planning committee approved it on Wednesday, January 7.

Councillor Andrew Barry said their first priority is to look after the people of the area.

He said that to pull Merthyr out of deprivation “we need positive economic solutions.”

He said they are going to have growth through applications of the magnitude that they were taking about here.

Cllr Barry said it gives them the opportunity to create small businesses and give people aspiration and he mentioned the supply chain for the development as well as growth in the local economy and the wider region.

He said: “We have the opportunity to change the whole socio economic dynamic of Merthyr here.”

Councillor Brent Carter said this project is “ground breaking” and a “complete game changer for Merthyr Tydfil.”

He said the amount of support for it is overwhelming and that he is “thrilled” about the project.

He said it would “massively support and boost our economy in Merthyr Tydfil” and said it was an ideal opportunity to confirm Merthyr Tydfil as a “world class destination of choice.

He said: “Merthyr Tydfil needs Rhydycar West.”

Councillor Julia Jenkins said they have been bypassed for long enough and that Bike Park Wales has brought so much to the area.

She said it would bring visitors and that “we must grab this opportunity with both hands.”

Economy

Councillor Clive Jones said the application will change the economy of Merthyr Tydfil and surrounding valleys and Councillor Lee Davies said it was a “once in a lifetime opportunity to put Merthyr Tydfil on the global map.”

Councillor Scott Thomas said this shows that they do listen to the community and he desperately wanted to see it happen saying approving it was the right choice.

Welsh Government had previously directed the council not to grant planning permission for the application in order to allow for further consideration as to whether or not the application should be referred to the Welsh ministers for their determination.

In March 2025, the planning committee voted not to support officer recommendations to refuse the application.

And in November 2025, the council received confirmation from Welsh Government that the application would not be called in by Welsh ministers.

The cabinet secretary for economy, energy and planning concluded that while issues of conflict with national policy exist, in this case they are of a scale and complexity which she is content for the local planning authority to consider.

Since the original report was presented to committee in March 2025, one email of support had been received endorsing the skiing opportunities it would give to the next generation.

One email raising objection had also been received in that time which covered a range of topic areas that includes a series of notes cataloguing the variety of species in the area that identifies Gelligaer and Merthyr Common as the most biodiverse area of the UK.

Issues

The report for committee on January 7 says that Welsh Government have acknowledged that issues of conflict with national planning policy exist and the original recommendation to committee is maintained.

But it added that given that members have resolved to not accept the officer recommendation, it was before members to approve the application subject to conditions and heads of terms for a section 106 agreement.

The development also includes associated earthworks, access, drainage, servicing and utilities connections and infrastructure.