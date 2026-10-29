Plans approved for controversial HMO hit by vandalism and threats

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

Controversial plans for an HMO conversion have been approved after council officers judged it would not “significantly change the immediate character” of the area.

The property at 25 Upper High Street, Rhymney attracted vandals and arson threats after applicant Vidya Giri bid for planning permission to turn it into a four bedroom HMO (house in multiple occupation), which would then be managed by a housing association.

Members of Caerphilly County Borough Council’s planning committee agreed in May to defer a decision so a proper assessment of HMO numbers in Rhymney could be carried out.

Ward councillor Carl Cuss had warned residents felt “unheard, overlooked and increasingly frustrated” when HMO applications were approved despite their concerns.

But the applicant’s agent railed against criticisms of the HMO’s prospective residents, telling the committee “these are people who need properties… who can’t afford a property, and will be housed by housing associations and come off council waiting lists”.

HMOs (houses in multiple occupation) are typically properties for between three and six single, unrelated adults who have their own private bedrooms but share other communal areas.

Matters were then complicated when the council mistakenly granted planning permission for the conversion of 25 Upper High Street despite the wider HMO study in Rhymney not being completed.

The council said an “administrative error” had led to the decision, which was subsequently withdrawn.

But Cllr Cuss said his confidence in the planning department had been “shattered” over its “incompetence in the way this has been handled”.

Planning permission has now been granted, following the completion of the HMO survey in the area.

A council planners’ report shows officers from the local authority’s housing, environmental health, licensing and council tax teams were all involved in the research, which was aimed at providing a definitive picture of the number of HMOs in one part of the town surrounding Upper High Street.

They examined records for 231 properties in that area, finding five HMOs in operation and a further nine which had been granted planning permission for that use.

Another property was being used as a hotel for emergency housing, according to the report.

Planners concluded: “It is not considered that there is a high concentration of HMOs in the immediate vicinity of the application site, and it is not considered that the proposed change of use in itself would significantly change the immediate character of Rhymney or detrimentally impact the current levels of amenity received by the neighbouring occupiers.”

Planning committee members narrowly granted permission for the conversion, with conditions, voting 7-6 in favour of the officers’ recommendation.