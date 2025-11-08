Plans approved for latest phase of iconic department store’s regeneration

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

The latest phase of plans to develop a historic part of Cardiff city centre at the former Howells department store have been approved by Cardiff Council.

Proposals to redevelop the former Howells department store in St Mary Street into apartments, offices, and restaurants were first revealed to the public in 2023.

The site at the heart of the St. Mary Street Conservation Area was formerly occupied by House of Fraser, though is now vacant while the initial phases of the project are under way.

At a meeting of the council’s planning committee on November 6, 2025, the latest stage of the development which includes an 11-storey tower block in the middle of the site was approved by members.

Developers at TE Cardiff 7 LTD are proposing to retain the Grade II listed store and other historic buildings located on the site, with some structures that are of “low or neutral significance” to be demolished for “new public realm and pedestrian connections”.

This could eventually clear the way for a new public square at the centre of the property along with an 11-storey tower block that contains 105 apartments.

They also propose the introduction of a new 114 room hotel into the St Mary Street building and the upper floors of the Grade II listed Borough Public House.

Additionally, they could see the “adaptive re-use” of the former department store buildings along Trinity Street to provide residential accommodation on the upper floors and commercial space on the ground floor and basement.

The report said: “The masterplan for the site seeks to retain the most significant built forms, namely the St. Mary Street Building, the Percy Thomas corner building and the 19th century chapel and Sunday School. ”

The controversial and “complex” plans were the subject of a lengthy debate by councillors in attendance at the meeting.

While many were broadly supportive of them they were also concerned about the height and impact the tower section could have on the views of the neighbouring St John’s church, with a particular sticking point over its red brick finish.

This was supported by Cardiff Civic Society and the Council for British Archaeology, who felt the tower was “overly large, prominent, and uncharacteristic in views of the site, causing harm to the Conservation Area and the character of the historic city centre”.

However, officers said in deciding the application members would have to consider the balance between preserving the historical aspects of the site, while also delivering a sustainable and viable development for the city centre.

In this case they recommended the plans for approval as they felt the scheme struck the right balance that would restore the historic asset as well as ensuring its long-term use.

Speaking at the meeting Cllr Sean Driscoll suggested approving the plans with an amendment for officers to work with the developer to make changes to the brick finish of the tower that would make it more acceptable.

This was later approved by a vote, along with a second part of the application for work on the Grade II listed sections to be referred to Cadw.