Plans approved for new 420-place primary school in south Wales

Long-term proposals to build a replacement 420-place primary school in a south Wales village have been approved by the county borough council.

The multi-million-pound project will now see the demolition of the former Mynydd Cynffig Junior School in Pwllygath Street, Kenfig Hill, Bridgend, alongside an old Air Training Corps facility and allotment site.

They will make way for the creation of a new primary school which will come with two all-weather sports pitches, play areas, open space, parking, landscaping, and other associated works.

The development will also see the relocation of the Pwllygath allotments to a new site adjacent to the new building.

This follows public backlash from some residents in Kenfig Hill when members of the site were moved on from their plots in 2024.

The plans said: “The proposal includes a 420-space replacement primary school which would include a 75-place nursery (full-time equivalent).

“The existing allotments to the rear of the school site are to be relocated to the rear of the new development.

“The new buildings and associated facilities have been designed for community use. The proposal will be developed across three phases.”

The report given to Bridgend County Borough Council members said one representation was sent in support of the scheme while a total of four objections were received.

These focused on concerns with potential noise effects from additional vehicles, light pollution from the installed floodlights, and proposed parking restrictions limiting parking at the rear of properties in Pwllygath Street.

Responses to these comments were that the floodlighting element had been removed from the plans.

It also noted that while time restrictions would limit some parking they would not remove all highway parking near to a local garage at the rear of Pwllygath Street.

Following discussions by council bosses the new school plans were approved unanimously at the planning committee meeting held in July.