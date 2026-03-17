Plans approved for new £90 million college campus

Plans for a £90 million college campus have been approved in a move described as a “once-in-a-generation” investment in skills and education.

In Carmarthenshire, councillors backed proposals to redevelop and expand Coleg Sir Gar’s Pibwrlwyd campus near Carmarthen, despite concerns over environmental impact and local disruption.

The Campws Caerfyrddin scheme will deliver four new buildings accommodating around 3,340 students and 270 staff, more than doubling the current provision. Facilities will include training spaces for construction, green technologies and electric vehicle maintenance, alongside a library, café, gym and landscaped public areas.

Addressing the planning committee, acting principal Vanessa Cashmore said the project was about more than bricks and mortar.

She said: “They are an opportunity to change lives and enable generations of learners across Carmarthenshire to build a prosperous future for themselves.”

Ms Cashmore added that the new campus would help reduce outward migration by aligning courses with employer demand, including “industry-standard workshops” focused on growth sectors such as green technologies. She also noted that around half of the college’s existing estate was in poor or high-risk condition.

However, the plans drew objections from residents and environmental campaigners.

Objector Julian Parker said the proposed expansion site included protected land and warned of the impact on wildlife.

He said: “Residents are very keen to protect the connected waterways for all the wildlife including newts, kingfishers, bats and particularly the very rare hazel dormouse.”

He also raised concerns about traffic pressures at nearby junctions, describing them as already operating at “100% saturation”.

A council planning report acknowledged there would be some impact on the nearby grade II-listed Pibwrlwyd Farmhouse, but said this was outweighed by the “significant public benefit” of a modernised campus. It added that landscaping would help soften the visual impact of larger buildings.

Committee members largely welcomed the proposals.

Cllr Gareth Thomas described the scheme as a “wow” application that would support skills development, while Cllr Dorian Phillips said he hoped it would lead to more apprentices entering the building trades, which he said were “in short supply”. Cllr Terry Davies added that apprenticeships “desperately” needed to increase.

Wider impact

However, concerns were raised about the wider impact. Cllr Dai Nicholas questioned the effect on Ammanford following plans to relocate provision, while ward member Cllr Elwyn Williams said he understood residents’ concerns but acknowledged the campus could become a major employment hub. He abstained in the vote.

The committee approved the scheme subject to environmental agreement from Natural Resources Wales.

Construction is expected to begin in 2027, with completion of the main buildings by 2029.