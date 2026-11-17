Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for a new community hub and match-viewing area at a rural football ground have been unanimously approved by councillors.

Applicant Sian Jones had applied to Conwy County Council’s planning department for permission to build the grant-funded facility at Menter Nefydd Sports Ground in Llannefydd, home of Llannefydd Football Club.

The proposed building will be a rectangular-shaped portacabin with a flat roof, finished in western red cedar with a walnut stain.

It will be sited in the northeast corner of the playing field, next to the existing clubhouse.

Planning officers had recommended the application for approval ahead of Wednesday’s planning committee meeting at the council’s Coed Pella HQ in Colwyn Bay.

Llannefydd Community Council supported the application, while Natural Resources Wales had raised no objection.

Cllr Trystan Lewis proposed that councillors back the plans, with Cllr Austin Roberts seconding the proposal, and the committee voted unanimously in favour.