Plans approved for new Welsh-medium primary school

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for a new Welsh-medium primary school have been approved, paving the way for a purpose-built facility offering education and childcare entirely through the medium of Welsh.

The new seedling school will be built in Porthcawl after Bridgend County Borough Council’s planning committee unanimously backed the proposal.

The school will be located within the grounds of the existing Porthcawl Primary School and will include a car park, outdoor play areas and two all-weather sports pitches for use by the primary school.

While the existing primary school is accessed from Meadow Lane, the new seedling school will have its own access from Pant Morfa.

According to the planning report, the new facility will provide 30 nursery places and 30 reception places, alongside childcare for children from birth to school age.

It will include 16 full-time childcare places, or 32 part-time places, as well as six places for children aged up to two. After-school and holiday provision will also be available.

All education and childcare at the site will be delivered in Welsh, with between eight and 10 full-time members of staff expected to be employed once the school reaches full capacity.

Although no statutory consultees objected to the plans, four letters of objection were submitted by local residents, raising concerns about the potential loss of residential amenity, increased traffic and pressure on the local drainage system.

Planning officers recommended the scheme for approval, and councillors unanimously backed the application.

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