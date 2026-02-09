Plans approved for noodle bar in Welsh town

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans have been approved for the conversion of a Greggs bakery, most recently used as a business support office, into a noodle bar.

In an application to Ceredigion County Council, Sherif Elbamby, through agent Bell Designs, sought permission for a change of use of a vacant premises at 43, Pendre, Cardigan, to a noodle bar, along with associated works.

A supporting statement through Cynllunio RW Planning Ltd on behalf of the applicant and agent said the currently vacant site was most recently “used for a short period as a local business support office/place to call in, and had previously been utilised as Greggs bakery for over 10 years,” adding: “The applicant is looking to open a noodle bar which will offer seating areas for eating and a takeaway.”

It added the only significant change proposed “relates to the internal ground floor with the laying out of the area to provide seating, customer area and cooking area to the rear,” adding: “No change is proposed to the front elevation of the building as part of this application.”

It went on to say: “It is deemed that the proposed development will have a positive impact on this location within the primary retail frontage of Cardigan Town and provide additional dinning choice for those visiting the settlement and not leave a concentration of non-retail uses at this location.

“It is highlighted that the site has not been used as a retail store for over a decade. The external changes proposed are minor in nature and would have a positive impact on the historic assets located nearby and conservation area.”

An officer report recommending approval said the site was occupied by Greggs from March 2012-July 2023, when the bakery chain moved its store to 5 Pendre, the change of use needed as most Greggs are categorised as being of retail use, as very little seating is offered.

The application was conditionally approved by county planners.