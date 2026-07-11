Plans approved for tech company’s new HQ

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for a new headquarters building for a major Welsh technology company have been approved.

Powys councillors unanimously backed proposals by Invertek Drives to build a four-storey headquarters, research and development centre and associated facilities at Offa’s Dyke Business Park near Welshpool.

The development will include a new electricity substation, access roads and 40 parking spaces.

Planning officers recommended the application for approval when it came before Powys County Council’s planning committee on Wednesday.

The proposal was referred to the committee after local councillor Amanda Jenner raised concerns on behalf of the community over the height of the building and its impact on the surrounding rural landscape.

In comments read to the meeting by planning solicitor Rachel Mole, Cllr Jenner said residents found it difficult to visualise the scale of the development.

She said the building would be significantly taller than neighbouring premises occupied by Charlies and Zip Clip and questioned whether it needed to be so high.

Responding on behalf of Invertek Drives, Samir Guerguab said the additional height was dictated by the site’s constraints, which limited the building’s footprint.

“The additional height should be understood in context,” he said. “It’s not height for its own sake but a practical response to a restricted site and specific operational needs.”

Reform UK councillor Karl Lewis asked whether neighbouring businesses had raised concerns about the scale of the proposal.

Planning officer Richard Edwards said no public objections had been received.

Cllr Lewis said he was happy to support the application, adding: “This business employs a lot of people in the locality.”

Liberal Democrat councillor David Selby also backed the plans, describing the design as “a suitable entry into Welshpool as a unique building”.

The committee voted unanimously to approve the development.