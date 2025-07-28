Plans approved for town centre homes

Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter

Plans for a town centre development of 50 houses and flats have been approved.

A planning application for a residential development from Trivallis for Mitchell Court went before Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) Council’s planning committee on Thursday, July 24 and was approved

Conservative club

The site also includes the location of the former conservative club and the RCT principal office building.

The 50 houses and flats would comprise 27 one-bedroom apartments, 15 two-bedroom apartments, four two-bedroom houses, and four three-bedroom houses.

The existing primary access to the apartments would be kept from Court Street leading to a car park containing 16 spaces.

At the ground floor level the plans include separate rooms for the storage of mobility scooters, cycles, and recycling/waste.

There would be off-street parking for the houses with two spaces per house.

The open space would be landscaped and include a ‘pocket park’ between the houses leading to a landscaped play and social space and new tree-planting and sustainable drainage features would be included.

Revised plans

During the consultation period revised plans incorporating small tweaks to the layout and access were received.

No public objections were received relating to the plans.

In recommending approval planning officers say in their report that the proposed development is located within the settlement boundary where its highly sustainable location and the beneficial re-use of previously developed land would comply with both the northern strategy area policies of the

Rhondda Cynon Taf Local Development Plan and national sustainable

placemaking outcomes set out in Planning Policy Wales.

“In addition the design and layout of the development would provide an attractive use of the former residential and office site and would be of an appearance and scale appropriate and sympathetic to the surrounding properties and street scene.

“Furthermore the 100% affordable dwellings would provide a welcome and

significant contribution towards local housing needs as identified by the council’s local housing market assessment.”

They add that the impact of the development upon the residential amenity of the surrounding neighbouring properties and existing residents would be considered to be acceptable and the scheme could be delivered without detriment to highway safety.

Councillor Wendy Lewis said it’s a lovely development.

