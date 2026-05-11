Plans approved for wellbeing centre relocation

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

A “valuable opportunity” for the relocation of “creative centre” that offers activities for the “mind, body and soul” has been approved.

The application was sent to Cardiff Council by Ardour Academy Ltd, which is, according to planning documents, “a not-for-profit organisation which offers ‘Mind, Body and Soul’ activities”.

The non-profit organisation is currently based out of The Globe Centre on Wellifield Road, however plans to move to 29 Windsor Place presents a “valuable opportunity” for the organisation to “offer its valuable services in a more central location”.

Its current location offers British Sign Language classes, drawing and craft, dancing, yoga and accompanying drinks to people who engage with their activities.

It also offers “online and in-person counselling sessions and courses on stress management, well-being and conflict management”.

According to planning documents, the ground floor of the new site has been “underutilised” since the pandemic and “is not fulfilling its potential for employment generation”.

In terms of employment, the development is expected to generate seven full-time jobs and 10 part-time subcontractor roles.

While the plans would result in a loss of office space, the building’s current use, it would, according to the applicant, present “a net increase in employment owing to the underutilised nature of the floorspace”.

The application reads: “During Monday-Friday in typical work-time hours (8am-6pm), the operations would be focused on counselling and well-being classes.”

It continues: “In the evenings and weekends, the services include a regular timetable of dance classes, yoga, drawing and crafts and private room hire. The site is located in a non-residential area with the surrounding units typically open between 8am and 6pm and closed at the weekends.

“The proposed development would therefore have no unacceptable impact on sensitive receptors.”

29 Windsor Place is a grade-II listed building and located within a conservation area, the plans for the site only include a change of use and no internal or external alterations are planned.

Planning documents read: “The proposed development is a suitable and appropriate use at this location, and the socio-economic and environmental benefits of the proposal are clear.”