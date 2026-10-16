Plans approved to re-develop former high-street bank

Lewis Smith Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to turn a former bank in to a new café and takeaway have been approved by the local council.

They could now see the former Lloyds Bank building on New Road Skewen, Neath given a new lease of life after being left vacant for a number of years.

The empty Skewen property is located on the village high-street between The Colliers pub and a Kebab shop where it is currently said to make a “limited contribution to the street scene”.

The approval now gives permission for work to begin at the site to develop a café/takeaway on the ground floor along with a self-contained three bedroom flat on the first floor.

Plans say the takeaway will operate without late-night trading, with proposed opening hours of 8am to 11pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 10pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

They added that the first floor had been reconfigured to provide the three-bedroom unit with a central open-plan kitchen and living area that would ensure an “appropriate standard” of accommodation.

Changes will also be made to the front of the building, with new doors and windows as well as access to the flat provided by a separate front entrance.

The report said: “The building has been vacant for a number of years and currently makes a limited contribution to the street scene, and the proposal presents an opportunity to bring it back into active use.

“The site benefits from a highly accessible location, with a range of local facilities within walking distance and a bus stop directly outside the property, supporting sustainable patterns of movement.

“In visual terms, the proposed external alterations, including a new shop-front, are expected to enhance the appearance of the building and contribute positively to the character of the surrounding area.”

The plans were approved as part of Neath Port Talbot Council officers delegated decisions made between August and September of 2026.

They come just weeks after a separate application was approved to develop a former Barclays bank just metres away on New Road.

Despite opposition from residents these will see the three storey site converted into emergency refuge accommodation with 13 residential units along with a three-storey rear extension.

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