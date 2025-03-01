Plans approved to turn former factory building into new dialysis centre

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

A health board’s plans to turn a former factory building into a new dialysis centre have been approved by the local council.

The proposals put forward by Swansea Bay University Health Board could now see the part-demolition of Stationery House in Acacia Avenue, Sandfields, in order to build a new state-of-the-art dialysis centre at the site.

The idea is a part of a £70m investment into South Wales renal services, along with another dialysis centre which is currently being built in Bridgend.

Additional units

Renal services are currently provided by Swansea Bay University Health Board for people in its own area as well as those in the Hywel Dda and Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board areas.

It has however been noted that there is a need for additional dialysis units to be available to cover both the Neath Port Talbot and Bridgend areas.

Plans say they now hope to have the approved centre ready by August this year, with the development aiming to relieve pressure on Morriston Hospital as well as enabling patients to be treated closer to home.

A previous statement from the health board said the centre will feature 27 stations once completed, with a maximum capacity of 108 patients and a training area for nurses who teach people to dialyse at home.

