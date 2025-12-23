Plans backed for for annual Covid remembrance day

Alec Doyle, local democracy reporter

Councillors have unanimously backed a proposal to hold an annual day of reflection to remember all those affected by the Covid pandemic.

A Notice of Motion was brought to Wrexham council by Plaid Cymru members Cllr Marc Jones and Carrie Harper asking the County Borough Council to support efforts to hold an annual day of remembrance and reflection, with events held at the Hafod y Bwch Covid-19 Commemorative Woodland at Erddig.

An event was held on March 23 this year and now a regular date will be chosen to make it an annual event.

It also asked councillors to back moves for a National Day of Reflection and Remembrance, where formal events would take place each year to remember those who died, those who worked to keep the country going and those who are still suffering the effects of Covid – physically and mentally – to this day.

“The Covid pandemic feels like a distant memory even though it was just six years ago,” said Cllr Jones. “I think to a certain extent we’ve tried to forget about what it entailed – it was a very difficult time for a lot of people and we try to act like we’re back to normal.

“But the reality for many people is they can’t forget, because Covid had such an impact on them and their families.

“They lost loves ones, some were affected by long Covid, others their mental health suffered. I think we’ve yet to see the full impact of that on a generation of children and that’s one of the reasons why we’ve brought this motion to the council.

“I think it’s important that we do not forget, that we do remember and that this council shows its full support for those grieving families by endorsing a National Day of Reflection here in Wales.

“We’re very fortunate here in Wrexham, we’ve got a woodland memorial area on National Trust land near Johnstown. It’s a lovely spot where people can go and pay their respects and remember their loved ones in peace and tranquility.

“Many families feel abandoned by the authorities on this matter. I think the least we can do is show them we haven’t abandoned them and that we are thinking of them.”

Cllr Harper spoke out in agreement.

“I’ll be honest I didn’t even known the woodland at Hafod y Bwch existed until just over a year ago,” she said. “It’s one of only three memorial woodlands in Wales.

“Nine hectares of National Trust land that volunteers have transformed over the last few years into a public space for remembrance and reflection.

“They’ve worked with the National Trust to plant over 13,000 trees and a wildflower meadow there – it’s beautiful space to visit any time of the year.

“The remembrance event held there last year was well-attended by families. I’d like to acknowledge the work of people like Collette Butler in Caia Park and Julie Cowan from Gwersyllt who both lost family members during Covid. They have been volunteering to organise the event for a National Day of Reflection in Wrexham next year.”

Personal stories

The motion attracted support from across the floor – with some councillors sharing their personal stories.

Labour group leader Dana Davies said: “We fully support this motion in its entirety.

“As a family, my children lost their nana on Christmas Day during the first wave. Going forward, if there are funds available, the Labour group would like to see the council pursue a formal commemoration.”

Deputy Leader of the Council, Independent Cllr Dave Bithell, added: “I fully endorse the motion. I’d just like to place on record my thanks to all who had to deal with the crisis at that time. I know Cllr Jones’ wife is a nurse and my wife was working in intensive care at that time until she retired.

“There were hundreds and thousands of people who worked, not just doctors and nurses but all the other emergency services, who did an excellent job.

“There are investigations going on into the Covid pandemic currently and I think we need to reflect and see if there’s anything more we could do because it was a terrible time for everybody.

“I think it’s well worth remembering not only those who lost their lives but those who worked in the background to help people and who suffer today from mental health issues because of the Covid pandemic.”

Cllr Robert Ian Williams of Reform also supported the motion.

Elderly

“The impact on the elderly in our care homes was one of the most tragic aspects of the pandemic,” he said. “I’d like to pay tribute to our former MP Sarah Atherton who actually set the example to us all by returning to her profession and nursing in the Maelor during that dreadful period.”

Council Leader, Independent Cllr Mark Pritchard – within whose ward Hafod y Bwch lies – also backed the proposal.

“I’m sure every member in this chamber will support the motion and I’m pleased it’s here in front of us,” he said. “I’d like to thank both members for bringing it.

“We all will remember personal things of Covid – I lost family and individuals very close to me and I’m sure everybody in this room and outside is the same.

“I can remember my one of my constituents, he was one of the first to die from Covid, very traumatic for the family. It’s not something you want to remember but it will stick with all of us for a very, very long time.”