Plans backed for innovation, business and skills centre at former nuclear site

Senior councillors have approved the next steps in developing a proposed Innovation, Business and Skills Centre at the former nuclear power station site in Trawsfynydd.

The multi-use centre, estimated to cost around £20 million, is designed to create high-value jobs and strengthen the regional economy by supporting growth in sectors including nuclear decommissioning, low-carbon energy, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

Sponsored by Cyngor Gwynedd, the hub would provide flexible office, laboratory, training and collaboration space to support research, skills development, business growth and innovation. The proposal represents the first phase of a wider masterplan for the Trawsfynydd site, which sits within the Snowdonia Enterprise Zone and the North Wales AI Growth Zone.

If delivered, the project is expected to generate around 90 additional full-time jobs, inject £21.8 million into the north Wales economy, and create more than 3,000 square metres of new commercial and research floorspace. It would also aim to support at least 100 enterprises, including small and medium-sized businesses, start-ups and supply chain firms.

Councillor Nia Jeffreys, Leader of Cyngor Gwynedd, described the decision as “positive and exciting news” for the area.

She said: “We welcome the proposals as they will help to address deep-rooted social and economic challenges in Meirionnydd and maximise the long-term economic value of the Trawsfynydd site.

“It’s an opportunity to develop people’s skills at a nationally significant site within Gwynedd and north Wales.”

Councillor Medwyn Hughes, Cabinet Member for Economy and Community, said the scheme aligned with the council’s wider priorities.

“As highlighted in our Council Plan, ensuring that Gwynedd prospers economically and socially is a key priority,” he said.

“This case for Trawsfynydd will be a catalyst to support sustainable employment in the area, to support businesses and to welcome new enterprises and innovation to the local supply chain.”

Local member Councillor Elfed Powell Roberts also welcomed the development.

“I welcome and support the good news that Cyngor Gwynedd is leading on this project,” he said.

“An innovation, business and skills centre such as this will attract investment and create good quality jobs for the long-term, which are very much needed in this area.”

Business case

Following Cabinet approval, the council will now submit an outline business case to Ambition North Wales, seeking support through the North Wales Growth Deal.

The proposal is dependent on securing land currently owned by the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA), where the former visitor centre is located. Discussions are ongoing with the NDA regarding a long-term lease.

The plans come after the Trawsfynydd Small Modular Reactor (SMR) project was removed from the Growth Deal programme in 2025, freeing up funds previously allocated to the site.