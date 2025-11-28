Plans backed for new hotel at former council offices

Anthony Lewis,local democracy reporter

Plans for a new hotel, restaurant, and spa development at former council offices have been approved.

An application for the conversion and extension of the former office buildings at Rock Grounds in Aberdare into an apart-hotel, restaurant, and spa and leisure complex was approved by Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) planning committee on Thursday, November 27.

The ground floor will feature eight hotel rooms including a mix of studio and one-bedroom apartments while the first floor will house 11 hotel rooms, including studio, one- bedroom, and a single two-bedroom apartment.

In addition to the hotel rooms the ground floor will include an entrance lobby which will be retained in its current location at the main entrance of the building.

Other facilities on this level will include a gymnasium, an office room, and a back-of-house area positioned towards the rear of the building.

To accommodate the proposed apartments and facilities the two-storey building will be extended southwards by 13m.

The second building on the site, a single-storey structure, would be converted into a restaurant.

While the overall size and external structure of the building will remain unchanged the internal layout will be reconfigured to accommodate the new use with an outdoor seating area proposed on the north side of the building as well as a new entrance on the south side of the building.

A new three-storey spa building is proposed to the southwest of the planned restaurant.

Main entrance

The ground floor would serve as the main entrance to the spa lobby and reception area and there would also be essential wellness facilities including changing rooms, an indoor pool area with an open ceiling extending up to the third floor, a hot tub, a separate vitality pool, and both a sauna and steam room.

On the north side of the building there would be a farm shop and cafe.

The first floor would have the spa eatery on the northern side of the building along with an outdoor terrace.

This level would also have four treatment rooms with windows overlooking the pool below along with toilets, changing facilities, and a dedicated recovery room with its own outdoor terrace.

The third floor would have five hotel bedrooms each with an en-suite bathroom and a private terrace.

In recommending approval officers said: “The proposal will bring a much-needed new facility to Aberdare town centre contributing to its viability and vitality.

“It will provide an amenity that would benefit residents and tourists alike.

“The proposed construction will also preserve and enhance the character of the conservation area within which it is located.”

Excited

Councillor Danny Grehan said he knows full well by speaking to lots of people and small businesses in Aberdare that they’re very excited about this development and that it’ll help the town in general.

“It’s definitely a plan that is extremely good for the area.”

The plans also include car parking, landscaping, and drainage works.