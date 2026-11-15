Plans could give dog walkers greater access to popular beach next summer

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Dog owners could be given more space to walk on a popular beach next summer as part of changes to public spaces protection orders (PSPO).

The current arrangements prohibit dogs from a designated section of Aberavon beach and require dogs to be kept on leads along the promenade between May 1 and September 30.

However, members of the local council are set to discuss potential changes for dog walkers, with officers recommending a reduction in the size of the beach’s dog- free zone, while maintaining restrictions around the main bathing and visitor area.

They say this would provide a “workable balance” between providing greater access to the beach for dog owners while maintaining a defined dog-free area for the bathing season.

It is the second of four options being considered by the council, with others offering to retain the current dog restrictions as they are, remove them entirely, or introduce restrictions that allow dog access at particular times.

A council report said: “Following consideration of all evidence, officers conclude that option two provides the most balanced and proportionate solution.

“It maintains eligibility for Blue Flag accreditation, preserves seasonal restrictions within the busiest bathing area, improves accessibility for dog walkers, provides significantly greater dog-friendly beach space, and responds

positively to concerns raised through the consultation process.”

Council bosses will also look at options for the Aberavon promenade, with support for extending the promenade’s dogs-on-leads rule, which runs from May 1 to September 30, to cover the whole year.

The talks will come after a public consultation which was said to have attracted a high level of public interest, with a total of 2,191 responses.

Divided views

A council spokesman said: “Views on restrictions at the beach were divided. Overall, 64% of respondents were against reinstating the existing beach exclusion order, while 36% supported the current restrictions.

“There was a significant difference between the views of dog owners and non-dog owners. Around 17% of dog owners supported the beach PSPO, compared with approximately 80% of non-dog owners.

“Around 70% of those who responded to the consultation identified themselves as dog owners. There was strong support for dogs to continue to be kept on leads on the promenade, including support for this requirement to apply throughout the year.”

The order will now be discussed by members of the council’s visible services and street-scene scrutiny committee before a final decision is made at a cabinet meeting on December 2.

The current public spaces protection order is set to expire in March 2027.